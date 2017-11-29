WWE SmackDown results, recap: Kevin Owens, Mojo Rawley make waves

WWE SmackDown was ... interesting on Tuesday. Interesting in that there were some notable moments that made the viewer perk up but plenty of others that left a bit of a sour taste in one's mouth.

A new faction received a bit more backstory than was offered a week ago, while a long-time face made a long-awaited heel turn that may have fallen a bit short given the circumstances.

Let's take a look at what went down.

A big win for Kevin Owens

SmackDown opened with commissioner Shane McMahon calling out general manager Daniel Bryan to explain why he kept Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the roster. McMahon and Bryan went back and forth with the expected arguments before McMahon accepted Bryan's matchmaking of Owens vs. Randy Orton from last week, though he barred Zayn from ringside and made it a no-disqualification match. Backstage, Owens and Zayn immediately ran to Bryan to complain, but he would have none of it.

The Orton-Owens match involved plenty of weapons and eventually made its way to the entrance ramp where Zayn attacked Orton, who was in control at the time, with some weak chair shots. (Due to Zayn not being ringside and the match being no DQ, he did not technically violate the rules.) Orton recovered back in the ring, but Owens took out the knee damaged by Zayn, added a superkick and followed by hitting a big frog splash from the top rope to pick up the victory.

This is all going somewhere but exactly where remains up in the air. McMahon and Bryan were not completely at odds on Tuesday, and while Zayn's interference will certainly anger McMahon, there is no clear path for the duo with Clash of Champions coming up in three weeks. It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the following weeks, but for now, the lead storyline on SmackDown is kind of, well, meh.

The Riott Squad makes an unconvincing statement

Early in the show, Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Natalya vowed to take care of those that attacked them last week. The so-called Riott Squad introduced themselves backstage later on with Ruby Riott as the clear leader of the pack. Shortly after the match began, Natalya left ringside and turned it into a handicap match. Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan destroyed Naomi outside the ring, setting up the steel steps vertically and throwing her into them before placing them over her head and attempting a slingshot. The referee continued the match for some unknown reason despite watching all of this transpire. Riott locked Flair in a submission for a while in the middle of the ring before the three faction members tried to take her out one on one. Flair fought them off for a while, but a knee and kick to the head eventually forced Flair out for the count. Naomi was placed on a board and carried away from ringside.

This D-squad women's faction is failing to impress from a get-go. It is so similar to Absolution on Raw -- another women's faction introduced the same week with three identical-looking members -- that it is almost impossible to do anything but compare them. Whereas Absolution features three strong, believably dominant women, The Riott Squad is a way less polished facsimile copy. It's almost as if WWE came up with one really great booking idea for Raw and simply said, "Yeah, let's do the same thing on SmackDown with three women who look similar." There is no other explanation for it unless the two factions are somehow related, which is a possibility that seemed to fade in week two.

What else happened on SmackDown?

The New Day def. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin via pinfall: In another thrilling SmackDown tag team match, New Day eventually prevailed after hitting Up Up Down Down on Benjamin for the 1-2-3. Gable & Benjamin were owed a tag team title shot against The Usos, who watched from ringside, so New Day going over here was certainly a curious decision.



Mojo Rawley turns | The Bludgeon Brothers def. The Hype Bros via pinfall: In a one-minute squash, Harper and Rowan took out Zack Ryder in an instant. After the match, while giving an in-ring interview, Ryder was attacked from behind by Mojo Rawley. "The Hype Bros are dead! Do you hear me?!" Rawley screamed at Ryder multiple times as he pounded him with clubbing blows while laid out on the mat. After the break, he explained his actions backstage by simply saying, "The landscape has changed."


