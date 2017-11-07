WWE SmackDown results, recap: Massive shocking title change goes down on show

Seriously, stop reading right at the start of this story if you do not want Tuesday night's edition of WWE SmackDown spoiled for you.

OK, you've been warned.

In a shocker that will surely reverberate through WWE from now until WrestleMania 34, Jinder Mahal was knocked off his perch on Tuesday in Manchester, England, with AJ Styles becoming the new WWE champion in the show's main event.

The title change is the first for the WWE championship since Mahal beat Randy Orton for the strap on May 21. His much-criticized championship reign was longer than many WWE legends and fan favorites including Edge (139 days, four reigns), Eddie Guerrero (133, one), Chris Jericho (98, one) and Daniel Bryan (65, one).

Styles becomes WWE champion for the second time. He first defeated Dean Ambrose for the title on Sept. 11, 2016. He is now scheduled to head to Survivor Series to take on universal champion Brock Lesnar in a champion vs. champion non-title match.

This marks the first time in the history of the WWE championship that it has changed hands outside of North America. Buddy Rodgers became the first then-WWWF champion in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 25, 1963.

