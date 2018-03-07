WWE SmackDown results, recap: Sami Zayn pulls a fast one on Kevin Owens

We're now just five days away from the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34, with Tuesday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin, bringing us the go-home edition of SmackDown Live. While Tuesday's show was not as lackluster as some of the recent offerings from the blue brand, it did have its moments that made you roll your eyes. It was also a pretty eventful edition of the Tuesday night show with two more matches added to the card on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, and the advertised SmackDown Live main event getting a little crowded.

SmackDown closes with a bang

AJ Styles took the microphone in the middle of the ring while being serenaded with the familiar chants of his name. The WWE champion said that while the odds are stacked against him with the six-pack challenge format on Sunday at Fastlane, he's not going to complain about it being unfair, rather he's just going to fight. Styles then ran back the comments from John Cena on Raw on Monday night where he proclaimed he'll win the title on Sunday, and when he does, Styles can cash in on his rematch at WrestleMania in New Orleans against Cena and Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. The "Phenomenal One" wasn't having any of that, though, stating he wants his 'Mania moment and he wants Nakamura one-on-one come April 8. Dolph Ziggler made his way out to the ring -- still with the incredibly nonsensical record scratch beginning his entrance -- and he told Styles his head's not in the right place because he's pandering to the people. After telling the champion he could take his WrestleMania dream and shove it, Styles suggested they just have the main event match right then and there, and the bout was on.

AJ Styles vs. Dolph Ziggler ended in a no contest: Styles and Ziggler were given a good amount of time to work a fun match, but it never came to a conclusion. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn bolted down to the ring to beat down Styles and Ziggler before the latter two ran them off. This brought out SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon, and the obvious assumption was that he was going to announce an immediate tag team match. That was not the case as McMahon brought out Baron Corbin to set up a Fatal Five-Way just days before the six-pack challenge at Fastlane.

Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens (via pinfall), AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin: Zayn got the win Tuesday night in the main event after stunning his best friend Owens. After the two had cleared the ring and Owens was in the corner, Zayn flew across the ring and nailed his buddy with the Helluva Kick and secured the 1-2-3. At the top of the ramp following the match, when asked about why he did what he did, Zayn told everyone in a solid mini-promo segment that he was out to prove he's the best WWE has to offer.

It was a pretty welcome twist to not have McMahon make his way out to go full-on Teddy Long and set up a tag team match, and the bout between the five men pretty much delivered. But what must be discussed, obviously, is the conclusion of the bout. We've been able to decipher for a while now that we're headed for Zayn vs. Owens at WrestleMania, but for as long as these two have feuded both in and out of WWE, the dynamic of Zayn taking on the role of sneaky heel while Owens is presented as the sympathetic babyface could be one of the more intriguing stories to watch play out in the entire company heading into 'Mania. We know these two can deliver in the ring against one another, but the build to the bout has the chance to be special given the role switches.

What else happened on SmackDown?