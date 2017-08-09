WWE SmackDown results, recap: Styles, Owens and McMahon stand out in Toronto

It was tough to watch WWE television this week and wonder whether this booking is being done on purpose. Just like on Monday night, Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live was monotonous and repetitive with just two weeks to go into the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year: SummerSlam.

WWE allowed its men's and women's champions to lose their respective matches clean, while the contenders for those titles were only featured in backstage segments. The hot point of the night was a tremendous in-ring segment led by hot mic work from Kevin Owens, who saved the show from receiving a big, fat "F" grade.

WWE SmackDown results

Confrontation -- John Cena, Baron Corbin and Daniel Bryan: Cena took nearly 10 minutes to sing Shinsuke Nakamura's praises before Corbin interrupted, though Cena cut him off moments into his rant. "You're a skinny-fat, loudmouth overrated dumpster fire just like that sign says right there," said the 16-time champion, pointing a sign in the crowd that got a big pop and multiple chants of "dump-ster fire." Cena then challenged Corbin to come down to the ring; instead, he held up his Money in the Bank briefcase and said he does what he wants on his own time. "All I need is the WWE championship, so you, John Cena, you're just not worth my time," Corbin said. This brought out the general manager, who set a match between Cena and Corbin at SummerSlam.

WWE's latest entrance change -- there's been a lot lately -- is for Corbin, whose theme and graphics are both worse than they were previously. To put it bluntly, they're now boring, just like him.

The Usos def. Sami Zayn & Tye Dillinger via submission: As business picked up late, Jimmy Uso superkicked Zayn outside the ring and hit a blind tag on his brother. As Dillinger was focused on Jey Uso, Jimmy stomped on the back of his leg and locked him in the Tequila Sunrise to pick up the win.

After the match, The Usos cut a promo but were interrupted by the New Day. Big E danced on the ramp as a means of distraction while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked the brothers from behind. Just as Kingston was about to use a chair, The Usos escaped and ran up the ramp. It sure seems like a stipulation will be added to this match at SummerSlam.

Backstage -- Randy Orton: Excited to face WWE champion Jinder Mahal one-on-one with the Singh Brothers out due to injury, Orton said he would take care of Mahal first and then focus on Rusev at SummerSlam.

I wonder if Rusev will interfere in this match ... ugh.

Fashion Files -- Fashion Peaks: Tyler Breeze went over his dream from last week with The Ascension, who listened to him briefly and then stole a cherry pie and left the office. Fandango then appeared with a tie wrapped around his head. He claimed that aliens abducted him, and he could now see into the future. To prove it, Fandango said the next person that walked in the room destroyed Tully the Horse. Suddenly, Arn Anderson walked in and admitted to the destruction. "You should have named him Arn. Any idiot knows I was the horse of that group," he said, before taking two donuts and leaving.

Charlotte Flair def. Lana via submission: Flair toyed with Lana throughout the match. At one point, while attempting flip Flair over, Lana pulled Flair's shorts down and Flair inadvertently mooned the crowd, which responded, "Thank you, Lana." Shortly thereafter, Flair locked in the Figure Eight for the easy win.

Not only is Lana a poor wrestler and dangerous in the ring, she's now literally exposing her opponents, women that trained longer and deserve to be featured on SmackDown. Nothing good is coming of this.

Confrontation -- Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles: Owens apologized for his outburst last week, particularly because McMahon is now the referee in the match. "We've already had a McMahon screw over a legendary Canadian for a title before," Owens said as chants of "You screwed Bret" echoed the arena. He then continued, "... Of course, he deserved it ... but I don't." He then showed footage of Styles attacking McMahon backstage last March before WrestleMania 33 to remind him of their history. Styles responded that they had buried the hatchet, though, "I don't trust anybody, let alone a McMahon." McMahon replied that he was being confused with other family members, so Owens showed a clip from Survivor Series 1998 when McMahon ran in as the special guest referee to screw Steve Austin out of a win over Mankind.

Styles suggested that they make things easier by getting rid of McMahon and fighting for the title tonight instead of at SummerSlam, which Owens declined saying he'd prefer to win the title in the United States in Brooklyn "a city that actually matters" compared to Toronto. Owens hit a cheap shot on Styles, which led to Styles delivering a Pele kick, accidentally connecting with McMahon instead of Owens.

What a segment. Though McMahon is struggling on the mic, Owens was incredible every time he spoke and completely sold the controversies surrounding the match and McMahon's appointment as special guest referee. It appears obvious that there will be a future Owens-McMahon program at some point. Also, Owens' "Face of America" gimmick now appears over, and his ring entrance included red flashing lights and barbed wire.

Backstage -- Lana and Tamina Snuka: The two argued back and forth about Lana's lack of in-ring ability and Snuka's lack of general charisma with Snuka ending the conversation by claiming it was time to get her's, signaling perhaps that Lana will manage her in some manner going forward.

Carmella def. Naomi via pinfall: A returning James Ellsworth was not present for the match but appeared at the very end as he tripped Naomi off the top rope, distracting the women's champion and allowing Carmella to hit the superkick for the 1-2-3. Backstage after the match, Natalya warned the duo that they better keep their nose out of her business at SummerSlam or she would make Carmella look like Ellsworth.

Interview -- Shinsuke Nakamura: In a sit-down conversation with Renee Young, Nakamura said he's wanted to be in WWE his entire career. He called Cena "the measuring stick" and "the guy" but expressed pride in defeating him and confidence going up against WWE champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.

Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton via pinfall: Mahal showed more offense in this match -- and a slightly improved in-ring ability -- than he has since his push started. A strong kick to Orton looked like it would end the match; however, Orton reversed the ensuing Khallas into an RKO to close the match with a clean pinfall over the WWE champion. As Orton walked up the ramp and SmackDown went off the air, Rusev appeared and kicked him in the face.

The main event lasted 20 minutes and featured two guys that have already fought three times that no one wanted to see matched up again. Not a mention was made that Orton pinned the WWE champion clean and should be in line for a title shot.



