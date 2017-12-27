WWE SmackDown results, recap: Styles-Owens feud reignites, U.S. tourney begins

If you were comparing the Christmas-week editions of Raw and SmackDown, there's no doubt that Monday night's show provided more in terms of action and storyline development. Nevertheless, the Blue Brand got to work Tuesday figuring out its two main title pictures ahead of the 2018 Royal Rumble at the end of January.

Let's take a look at what went down Tuesday night.

Kevin Owens gets one over on AJ Styles

It was announced before SmackDown even began that AJ Styles would face Kevin Owens in a non-title match for Tuesday night's main event. Bryan and McMahon argued about a couple things in an early segment with McMahon taking exception to Bryan comparing him to Mr. McMahon before going on to share all of his father's accolades. Bryan clarified that the comparison was only about Shane throwing his weight around, which Shane countered is exactly what Bryan did with everything he planned for the show, including making this match. Bryan claimed he was not showing favoritism to Owens and Sami Zayn but rather giving the fans an opportunity to see another match from one of the best feuds of 2017 (Styles-Owens).

Kevin Owens def. AJ Styles via pinfall in a non-title match: Styles and Owens each cut promos earlier in the show backstage, though neither was particularly noteworthy. The two put on an exciting match -- one of their better efforts to date -- with a bunch of near falls throughout. Once Zayn got involved in the match by jumping on the ring apron, Styles ate a superkick but powered out at two. McMahon came out and demanded the referee eject Zayn from ringside, enraging Owens. Styles rolled up Owens but did not get a count as the referee was distracted. When Styles went to argue with the referee, Owens took advantage with a roll-up of his own for the 1-2-3. As he walked past McMahon to the back, Styles paused for a moment to stare him down as Owens and Zayn celebrated in the ring.

It may have made more sense to Zayn get the opportunity here considering Owens still "owes" him one from the Hell in a Cell save. Regardless, it looks like we're getting Styles-Owens again just as we did midway through 2017 for the United States Championship. It would make sense for this to go down as the WWE title match at Royal Rumble. Whether it's a match fans still want to see -- despite both superstars being over -- remains to be seen. Perhaps more importantly is how the Bryan-McMahon feud gets developed.

U.S. Championship tournament begins

Bryan opened the show by announcing that Dolph Ziggler did not answer his calls all week after dropping his title in the middle of the ring, so he can only assume that Ziggler has relinquished the United States championship. He subsequently created a U.S. title tournament, which did not please McMahon, who thought Corbin either deserved the title or a one-on-one match for the vacant strap due to him being owed a rematch.

U.S. Championship Tournament -- Bobby Roode def. Baron Corbin via pinfall to advance: Corbin countered a Glorious DDT into a Deep Six but did not get much more offense after that. Roode wound up reversing a chokeslam into a sunset flip for the roll-up pinfall victory to knock out the former U.S. champion. The match was rather solid considering neither often puts on classic bouts.

U.S. Championship Tournament -- Jinder Mahal def. Tye Dillinger via pinfall to advance: Mahal caught Dillinger in the corner, hit The Khallas and earned an easy win to move on to the semifinals. Dillinger got a nice pop from the crowd after not being seen on TV in weeks.

There were two tournament matches on Tuesday, but the other four competitors were not announced, nor was a bracket shown on screen at any point. I'm not exactly sure how all of this is going to play out, but it would likely have made better sense for Bryan to announce he was giving Ziggler one more week to respond, then have Ziggler interrupt him as he was about to start the tournament next week. Since Ziggler is not leaving the company, WWE crowning a new champion in a few weeks would seem like a waste of someone who should have gotten a run with the title. Then again, I'm intrigued, and it's not often you can say that regarding WWE's booking of Ziggler.

What else happened on SmackDown?