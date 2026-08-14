WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for Aug. 14 as CM Punk, Kevin Owens prepare for undisputed title match

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WWE SmackDown's main event scene is combustible. CM Punk and Kevin Owens are one week away from their undisputed title match; meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton reignite their WrestleMania rivalry.

There's great enthusiasm for Punk vs. Owens after last week's show. The stars have shared multiple locker rooms over their decades in professional wrestling, but they've never wrestled each other. After launching personal barbs last week, they're set for a title showdown in the challenger's home nation. On Friday, they make their final assessments before next week's main event in Toronto.

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis might need extra security as Rhodes hunts Orton. The former world champions, once teammates in The Legacy stable, headlined WrestleMania 42. Orton legitimately damaged Rhodes' orbital bone in the match, but an injury Orton suffered put their feud on ice. Rhodes and Orton are back to business after "The Viper" cost Rhodes a match with Punk.

Two title matches are advertised for Friday's show. After twice defeating Trick Williams in United States title matches, Baron Corbin defends his new hardware against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Then, Damian Priest and R-Truth face steep odds with their WWE tag team titles on the line. The defending champs must fend off The War Raiders and The MFTs, the latter of whom are flanked by their father, Haku.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from TD Garden in Boston beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

What will happen between CM Punk and Kevin Owens in Boston?

United States Championship -- Baron Corbin (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

Baron Corbin (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes Will Cody Rhodes get his hands on Randy Orton?

WWE Tag Team Championship -- Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. The MFTs (Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga)