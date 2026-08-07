WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for Aug. 7 as Kevin Owens returns for CM Punk showdown

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CM Punk and Kevin Owens are barreling towards a collision that WWE and Ring of Honor fans have dreamed of. After his surprise return at SummerSlam, Owens has cemented himself as the No. 1 contender for Punk's undisputed WWE championship.

Owens' career was in jeopardy after neck and spinal cord injuries forced him off last year's WrestleMania. There were legitimate concerns that he'd never wrestle again. On Sunday, 17 months after his last match, Owens stunned everyone at SummerSlam. What was originally a title eliminator between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn unraveled into a fatal four-way with Owens and Gunther.

Punk and Owens are two of the biggest names ROH ever produced. Surprisingly, they've never wrestled each other before. After Punk's successful title defense against Cody Rhodes, thanks to an assist from Randy Orton, Punk vs. Owens is inevitable.

SummerSlam Night 2 was for the underdogs. Owens overcame incredible odds with his health, while two other superstars obtained brass rings. Chelsea Green and Chad Gable, two career longshots, achieved milestone moments in their careers. Green shocked the world by winning the interim WWE women's championship; meanwhile, Gable finally captured the intercontinental title. On Friday, Green makes her first appearance since winning the title ahead of a potential future showdown with injured champion Rhea Ripley.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Xfinity Arena in Philadelphia, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

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