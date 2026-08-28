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WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for Aug. 28 as CM Punk, Kevin Owens address Sami Zayn

Punk and Owens deal with the fallout of their undisputed WWE championship match

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CM Punk is the undisputed WWE champion, but it's not clear that he should be. Last week, Sami Zayn cost Kevin Owens the title in Toronto. On Friday, the champion and his recent challenger deal with the fallout on SmackDown.

Owens should be the undisputed champion right now. Punk entered enemy territory last week, defending the title against Owens in Canada. Owens had the victory in hand, but was struck down by Zayn after refusing help from his ex-friend. Zayn wasn't satisfied with that. Post-match, he also leveled Punk with the title that he once briefly held.

Cody Rhodes is also scheduled for Friday's show. "The American Nightmare" has a message for Randy Orton, his former mentor-turned-rival, ahead of their match at Sunday Night's Main Event.

The women's divisions are bustling this week. Paige challenges Jacy Jayne for the women's United States title, Tatum Paxley wrestles her first main roster match and WWE women's champion Chelsea Green is in tag team action.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Rocket Arena in Cleveland beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • How will CM Punk and Kevin Owens react to last week's chaotic undisputed WWE title match?
  • Women's United States Championship -- Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Paige
  • Cody Rhodes has a message for Randy Orton before Sunday Night's Main Event
  • Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton vs. The Irresistible Force (Nia Jax and Lash Legend)
  • Tatum Paxley vs. Michin
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