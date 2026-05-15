WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for May 15 as Gunther makes a major career decision

Gunther must make a commitment to SmackDown if he wants to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE title

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1 min read

Gunther is one decision away from challenging undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. "The Ring General" must cross enemy lines for good if he wants to be SmackDown's world champion.

After WrestleMania 42, Rhodes welcomed all challengers for his undisputed title. His invitation went beyond SmackDown, also extending to Raw and NXT. Gunther answered the call by choking Rhodes unconscious. Their match will take place at Clash in Italy on May 31, but it's not a done deal. It hinges on Gunther signing a SmackDown contract. On Friday, Gunther makes his decision.

Expect new developments in the United States title picture after Backlash. Trick Williams retained the title in a rematch against Sami Zayn. He's set to celebrate on Friday, but parties rarely go smoothly in WWE. With Zayn seemingly in the rearview, it's likely a new challenger emerges on SmackDown.

Two matches are advertised in advance of Friday's show, both in the tag team divisions. WWE tag team champions Damian Priest and R-Truth meet The MFTs in a non-title match. On the women's side, former champs Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair battle B-Fab and Michin.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • Will Gunther officially join SmackDown?
  • Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. The MFTs (Tala Tonga and Tama Tonga)
  • Trick Williams celebrates his United States title defense
  • Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab & Michin
  • Jade Cargill addresses the WWE universe
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