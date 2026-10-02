WWE SmackDown results, grades for Oct. 2 as Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens battle for Money in the Bank spot

Cody Rhodes seeks a different path back to the world championship. On SmackDown, he wrestles Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano for the last slot in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The men's ladder match got a serious star power boost after CM Punk qualified last week. That's set to continue with three men actively involved in the men's world title scene. Rhodes and Owens are the favorites in Friday's triple threat match, but luck hasn't been on their side. By contrast, Gargano, after spending most of the year in a catatonic state, finds himself thrust into the spotlight.

The final superstar competing in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match will also be determined on Friday. Candice LeRae, Gargano's wife, battles Tatum Paxley and Tiffany Stratton for the opportunity.

Will Blake Monroe ever wrestle on SmackDown? For the third time, WWE is advertising her in-ring main roster debut. Her previously scheduled matches with Giulia fell apart after pre-match attacks. Hopefully, third time is the charm.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Ball Arena in Denver beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match -- Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens vs. Johnny Gargano Money in the Bank Qualifying Match -- Tiffany Stratton vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Candice LeRae

Tiffany Stratton vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Candice LeRae Giulia vs. Blake Monroe