WWE SmackDown results, live updates and grades for Sept. 11 as CM Punk battles Sami Zayn for undisputed title

CM Punk is giving Sami Zayn what he wants. Week after week, Zayn has spoiled matches with undisputed WWE championship implications. All because he wants to dethrone Punk. On Friday, Punk gives him that chance.

It took Zayn well over a decade in WWE to finally win a world title. Unfortunately, he lost the title far, far quicker than that. Nine days into Zayn's first title reign, Punk returned as a surprise opponent and took the title off him. Zayn has compulsively chased Punk ever since. He cost Kevin Owens a title match in Canada before derailing a subsequent triple threat title eliminator. Punk is as annoyed as anyone. Last week, he offered Zayn a title shot, hoping to finally move on.

There's another title match booked for SmackDown, too. Nothing has gone right for Chelsea Green since emotionally winning the interim WWE women's championship at SummerSlam. She suffered an orbital bone injury shortly after, and basically hasn't won a match. On Friday, a compromised Green must defend her title against the colossal Nia Jax.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

Undisputed WWE Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn

CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn Interim WWE Women's Championship -- Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax Paige takes on Nikki Bella

Next steps for Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton after tough battle at Sunday Night's main event