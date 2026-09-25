WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for Sept. 25 as CM Punk battles in Money in the Bank qualifier

CM Punk wants the briefcase he helped make famous. Punk needs another path to the undisputed WWE championship weeks after losing it to Sami Zayn. On SmackDown, he battles Gunther and Finn Balor in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Few people are as synonymous with Money in the Bank as Punk. In 2009, Punk became the only superstar to win the ladder match in consecutive years. Now, nearly two decades since he last held the briefcase, he's flirting with another run. Two spots remain in the men's ladder match. Punk, Gunther and Balor compete for a coveted spot on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

The women's ladder match also features a qualifying match on Friday. Charlotte Flair, Giulia and Lash Legend compete for the second-last spot.

Another big-ticket item for Friday's show is a steel cage match. United States champion Trick Williams and Baron Corbin continue tussling for control of the prestigious title. The steel structure provides the perfect setting for closure after their months-long feud.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match -- CM Punk vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor

CM Punk vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin (Steel Cage match)

Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin (Steel Cage match) Money in the Bank Qualifying Match -- Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Legend Lash

Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Legend Lash Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid)