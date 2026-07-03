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WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for July 3 as Sami Zayn makes first appearance as undisputed champion

Zayn takes a victory lap through SmackDown after winning an elusive world title at WWE Night of Champions

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Sami Zayn is the undisputed WWE champion. Thirteen years after signing with the promotion, Zayn won his first world championship at Night of Champions. On Friday, "The Underdog from the Underground" celebrates on SmackDown.

Zayn shocked the world on June 27, pinning Cody Rhodes in a title match also featuring Gunther. The upset win concluded a career-long chase for the lifelong professional wrestling fan. Zayn ticked off several boxes that night: becoming a Triple Crown and Grand Slam champion, and the first Muslim world champion in more than four decades. Zayn now commemorates his evolution from underdog to top dog.

Three matches are advertised ahead of SmackDown. Rey Fenix defends the AAA cruiserweight championship against former AAA mega champion El Hijo del Vikingo. It has the potential to be one of the finest lucha libre matches on WWE programming. Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill are on opposite sides of a six-woman tag team match, plus Brie Bella and Lainey Reid clash. 

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Boardwalk Hall vs. Atlantic City, New Jersey, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • Sami Zayn celebrates undisputed WWE title win
  • Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin
  • AAA Cruiserweight Championship -- Rey Fenix (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
  • Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid
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