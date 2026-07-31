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WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for July 31: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes face off before SummerSlam 2026

Punk and Rhodes wrestle for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the Night 1 main event of WWE SummerSlam on Saturday

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CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face off for the final time before their Night 1 main event at the 2026 edition of WWE SummerSlam on Friday night in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line this weekend, but on SmackDown, the friends-turned-foes will measure each other up.

There are two matches advertised for the show, both with title implications. Damian Priest and R-Truth put their WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against the War Raiders, who are currently AAA Tag Team Champions. Though it originally appeared to be a title vs. title match, with the show drawing near, only the former straps appear to be up for grabs. Giulia will also clash with Lash Legend for the final spot in the Interim WWE Women's Championship ladder match at SummerSlam, the winner joining Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton in the field.

WWE SmackDown preview for July 31

  • CM Punk and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face before SummerSlam
  • WWE Tag Team Championship -- Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. The War Raiders
  • Giulia vs. Lash Legend (Interim WWE Women's Championship ladder match qualifier)

CBS Sports will be with you all night with highlights of the action, along with results and grades, following WWE SmackDown.

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