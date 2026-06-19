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WWE SmackDown results, live updates, grades for June 19 as Cody Rhodes and Gunther battle for undisputed title

Sami Zayn will serve as the special guest referee in SmackDown's commercial-free main event

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WWE is bringing a pay-per-view quality card to SmackDown. On Friday, Cody Rhodes and Gunther tangle for the undisputed WWE championship. Filling out the show are the King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches, a tag team title scrap and finding a new United States title challenger.

Gunther places a hefty wager on Rhodes and Sami Zayn's deteriorating friendship. "The Ring General" received a major tactical advantage heading into Friday's rematch by choosing the stipulation. Amid increased tensions, Gunther enlisted Zayn as the special guest referee. The title challenger is banking on Zayn to betray Rhodes. Friday's main event, a rematch from Clash in Italy, will air commercial-free. 

The undisputed WWE title match is the final stop on the most loaded SmackDown in recent memory. Oba Femi and Iyo Sky will learn the identities of their King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals opponents, respectively, as the remaining semifinal matches occur. Damian Priest and R-Truth defend their WWE tag team titles against Solo Sikoa's MFTs. Finally, Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Starks clash to earn a shot at U.S. champion Trick Williams.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther (Special Guest Referee match)
  • Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals -- Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan
  • King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals -- Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans
  • WWE Tag Team Championships -- Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. The MFTs (Talla Tonga & Tama Tonga)
  • Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints (No. 1 Contender's Match for the U.S. championship)
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