WWE SmackDown live updates, results and grades for June 5 as King and Queen of the Ring tournaments continue

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Everyone's eyes are set on WWE Night of Champions and SummerSlam. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, which will produce two world title challengers, continue on Friday night SmackDown.

Similar to last year, this year's tournament concludes at Night of Champions, with the winners earning world title shots at SummerSlam. The first round features exclusively fatal four-way matches, followed by singles matches in the semifinals and finals. Oba Femi and Iyo Sky were the first to advance in their respective tournaments. On Friday, they'll learn the identity of their next opponents.

Reigning WWE tag team champion Damian Priest shares the field with ex-Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio, United States champion Trick Williams and former intercontinental champ Bron Breakker. If Bayley wants to reconnect with her former Damage CTRL ally Sky, she'll need to overcome Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jane and Kiana James.

Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley will also make appearances after their successful title defenses at Clash in Italy.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

Cody Rhodes returns victorious

What's next for Rhea Ripley?

King of the Ring Tournament Quarterfinals -- Damian Priest vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damian Priest vs. Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Queen of the Ring Tournament Quarterfinals -- Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Kiana James