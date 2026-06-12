WWE SmackDown results, live updates, grades for June 12 as Gunther picks stipulation for Cody Rhodes rematch

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Gunther is drawing up his battle strategy. "The Ring General" gets to choose the stipulation for next week's undisputed WWE title rematch with Cody Rhodes. On Friday, the challenger reveals their terms of engagement on SmackDown.

Gunther failed to wrestle the undisputed WWE title from Rhodes at Clash in Italy, but the outcome wasn't definitive. The referee failed to spot Gunther's foot on the bottom rope when counting the decisive pinfall. That left unfinished business that Rhodes and Gunther hope to clear up next week in a match of Gunther's choosing. While they must stay focused on their impending showdown, they'd be wise to keep an eye on Sami Zayn, who has inserted himself into the feud.

The remaining matches in the King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinals also take place on Friday. Jey Uso, LA Knight, Royce Keys, and Finn Balor look to secure a semifinals match against Je'Von Evans. Last year's Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill needs to beat Sol Ruca, Charlotte Flair and Lyra Valkyria if she wants a shot at a repeat.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

Gunther chooses stipulation for Cody Rhodes rematch

King of the Ring Tournament Quarterfinals - - Jade Cargill vs. Sol Ruca vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lyra Valkyria

- Jade Cargill vs. Sol Ruca vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lyra Valkyria Queen of the Ring Tournament Quarterfinals -- Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keys

Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keys Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid)