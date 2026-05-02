WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for May 1: Cody Rhodes beats Ricky Saints, Gunther attacks WWE champion

Careful what you wish for. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes invited anyone on the WWE roster to step up to the plate. On SmackDown, former world heavyweight champion Gunther answered the challenge.

The blue brand is mostly absent from Backlash, which is eight days away. That might not last long following major developments in SmackDown's world title picture. After a non-title match between Rhodes and Ricky Saints, in the latter's main roster debut, Gunther pounced on the champion. The natural next step would be a sequel to their 2024 Crown Jewel match, which Rhodes won.

SmackDown also featured the complex development of a splintered Bloodline. Jacob Fatu is a lone wolf in the family, being hunted by both Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns' factions. Fatu might have found a new alliance in an old friend, one he'll desperately need as his issues with the various branches of the family bleed into each other.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gunther leaves Rhodes snoring after Saints' debut

Rhodes was revving to get back to action. Last week, Rhodes rolled out the red carpet for anyone willing to challenge him for the undisputed championship. This week, Rhodes announced he was medically clear and ready to scrap.

Saints answered the call, albeit not for a title match. The former NXT champion introduced himself as SmackDown's hottest new signing. Rhodes played up their history outside of the WWE before asking how things would play out differently this time. Saints assessed that Rhodes was being held together with bubble gum. Saints pointed to Rhodes' black eye and the staples in his head, claiming that Rhodes' three title reigns have aged him 30 years. They shook hands and agreed to a non-title match later that evening.

Rhodes def. Saints via pinfall after hitting Cross Rhodes. The SmackDown debutant fared admirably against SmackDown's top star. The final sequence, a menagerie of counters, was the highlight of their match. Saints countered with a swinging inverted DDT, which Rhodes in turn avoided. Saints hit springboard tornado DDT after reversing a sunset flip, but couldn't secure a three-count. A potential match-ending Roshabmo was countered into Cross Rhodes.

Post-match, Gunther blindsided Rhodes. He choked the undisputed champion unconscious with a sleeper hold. Gunther dropped Rhodes like a sack of potatoes before picking him up and slapping on a second choke for good measure.

I've got mixed feelings here. Pairing Rhodes with Saints in the latter's debut put the spotlight on a great new talent, but they weren't given the time to put together a match worthy of the occasion. WWE had a great excuse to make it more dramatic and competitive by leaning on Rhodes' injuries. As for Gunther, it's not a particularly inspired direction for the undisputed title picture. Plus, I've never been a fan of how loose this brand split is. The Bloodline stuff is way more layered and interesting. Grade: B-

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