WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for May 8: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther teased for Clash in Italy

Gunther and Cody Rhodes are heading towards a showdown. Paul Heyman is negotiating a deal to bring Gunther to SmackDown. That deal is dependent on an undisputed WWE championship match at Clash in Italy.

It's only a matter of time before Rhodes and Gunther sign on the dotted lines. After all, Rhodes welcomed superstars from any brand to challenge him mere weeks ago, and Gunther clearly wants it. In the meantime, Heyman is tasked with calming down the two parties long enough to make the match official.

SmackDown also featured the bizarre funeral of a gingerbread man, a warning from Jacob Fatu and a women's United States championship match. The show had a fresh flair with numerous recent main roster graduates performing.

CBS Sports was with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

An advocate, a general and a gingerbread funeral

Gunther appears to be SmackDown-bound for the long run. On Friday, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis met with Paul Heyman. After a brief discussion, Gunther walked into the office and shook hands with both men. Heyman handed Gunther a contract as Aldis welcomed "The Ring General" to the blue brand. Aldis only hoped that nothing like last week's attack on Rhodes would happen again. Gunther asked Aldis if that's really how he wanted to speak to SmackDown's next world champion.

Suddenly, Rhodes appeared on the television. Gunther, unhappy with the reigning champ taking his television time, told Aldis this wasn't how he conducted business. Gunther returned the contract to Heyman and stormed off. Heyman assured Aldis that he'd smooth things over.

Rhodes entered the ring, pointing out that last week's attack must have been Gunther's way of asking for a title shot. He invited Gunther to ask him more directly. Instead, Heyman emerged. Wielding the contract, Heyman denied being Gunther's new advocate. However, Heyman owes Gunther a favor for dealing with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. The contract, one for an undisputed WWE title match, is the favor.

Rhodes said the contract wasn't necessary. He'd more than oblige Gunther with a match right now. Heyman declined the invitation, revealing that the contract is for a match at Clash in Italy. After some more back-and-forth, Gunther snuck up behind Rhodes. The champ saw it coming, countering three sleeper holds. Unable to get the upper hand, Gunther fled.

There's one thing I can't quite work out. Why does Gunther need Heyman to get him an undisputed title shot? Rhodes put out the challenge to any superstar on the roster. Jacob Fatu, a SmackDown superstar, is challenging Raw's world champion at Backlash, so it can't be a roster split issue. This feels like a low-effort way to tie up WrestleMania threads. Everything else about the program is fine. It just doesn't feel inspired. Grade: B-

The meat of these recaps is generally reserved for the most significant storyline. However, the Rhodes-Gunther feud wasn't the main event segment. That was reserved for a 15-minute funeral service for a Gingerbread Man. It ended with the mascot, a disguised Lil Yachty, rising from the casket and beating down Zayn with a candy cane.

"Television time on SmackDown used to mean something," Sami Zayn said. "Closing out an episode of SmackDown used to mean something. There was a prestige."

You tell 'em, Sami. The segment featured a lame rap by Trick Williams, AI slop and a gospel choir that, as Zayn correctly pointed out, was off key. The musical performance was so terrible that my wife legitimately gasped from the other room. Since WWE dedicated so much time to it, I'd be remiss if I didn't. Grade: F

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