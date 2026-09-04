WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for Sept. 4 as Sami Zayn becomes public enemy No. 1

Sami Zayn can't find a friend anywhere. Last week, Zayn spoiled an undisputed WWE title eliminator between Finn Balor, Gunther and Kevin Owens. He must answer for ruining two consecutive main events with WWE championship implications.

Zayn is still seething over CM Punk cutting his undisputed WWE title reign short. He's on a mission to prevent anyone other than himself from taking the title off the reigning champion. First, he cost Owens a title match against Punk two weeks ago. He subsequently brought the triple threat title eliminator to an inconclusive finish. The challengers aren't the only ones upset. Zayn's interventions have sullied Punk's reputation as a champion capable of winning on his own.

Two matches are advertised ahead of SmackDown. Blake Monroe spoiled her main roster in-ring debut last week by attacking Giulia before the bell. They run it back this week. Kyoki, formerly five-time IWGP junior heavyweight champion Hiromu Takahashi, is set to wrestle his first televised WWE match, teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura against The Miz and Kit Wilson.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

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Cody Rhodes speaks days before battling Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki vs. The Miz and Kit Wilson