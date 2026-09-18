WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for Sept. 18 after Sami Zayn beat CM Punk for the undisputed title

Sami Zayn is on cloud nine. Zayn's compulsive, obsessive need to beat CM Punk proved fruitful. Last week, Zayn upset Punk to win his second undisputed WWE championship. On Friday, he celebrates mission complete.

Zayn was seething after Punk ended his first WWE world title reign in nine days. From that moment on, he did everything he could to make sure that he'd be the one to take the title off him. Zayn sabotaged Kevin Owens' title shot and a subsequent title eliminator. A frustrated Punk made the costly error of giving Zayn a title shot. It took help from Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and, inadvertently, Owens, but Zayn finally pinned Punk to recapture the undisputed strap. On Friday, Zayn takes a victory lap.

Cody Rhodes makes his first appearance since losing to Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event. "The American Nightmare" will take part in an interview, reflecting on his shortcomings and looking ahead.

Plus, Money in the Bank qualifying continues on Friday with a pair of matches, one of which includes Orton.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Hillard Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

Sami Zayn celebrates avenging his loss to CM Punk

Cody Rhodes speaks after losing to Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event

Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Rey Fenix (Money in the Bank qualifying match)

Jacy Jayne vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill (Money in the Bank qualifying match)