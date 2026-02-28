WWE SmackDown live updates, results, grades as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, more meet before Elimination Chamber
WWE's top stars gather before Saturday's Elimination Chamber
Six superstars have one last chance to earn a men's world title shot at WWE WrestleMania 42. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight and more meet on Friday night SmackDown to discuss what's expected to be a brutal affair.
Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan punched their WrestleMania tickets by winning Royal Rumble matches last month. Saturday's Elimination Chamber is the last chance for men's and women's superstars to get a marquee Mania match. Rhodes, Orton, Knight, Jey Uso, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans are all scheduled for SmackDown, where they'll size each other up for Saturday's match.
Four matches are advertised ahead of Friday's show. Rhea Ripley is pulling double duty this week. Before Saturday's Elimination Chamber match, Ripley defends the WWE women's tag team titles with IYO SKY against Nia Jax and Lash Legend. Powerhouses Oba Femi and Jordynne Grace wrestle separate matches, plus Uncle Howdy and Solo Sikoa collide.
CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
WWE SmackDown preview
- Elimination Chamber participants meet
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- RHIYO (Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY) vs. The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax & Lash Legend)
- Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa
- Oba Femi vs. The Miz
- Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae
