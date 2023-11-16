WWE star Becky Lynch has proved to be a force inside the squared circle. However, Lynch may not have the same talent when it comes to the game show circuit.

Lynch appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and became the first participant to fail to get a single answer correct right out of the 60 questions that were asked, according to The Jeopardy Fan.

Fellow competitor and comedian Rachel Dratch ended up winning the round of "Jeopardy!" after she narrowly beat Macaulay Culkin with a total of $33,601 to Culkin's $33,600. Lynch did finish the episode with $1,000 after she got the "Final Jeopardy" question correct.

According to Fightful, Lynch was playing for her winnings to benefit The V Foundation and Connor's Cure.

It was certainly a forgettable performance for Lynch, who has been quite more successful in the ring as she's a six-time Women's Champion and former WrestleMania main eventer.