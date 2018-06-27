WWE struggling as questions were raised Monday with Roman Reigns, Brock Lensar on Raw

In this week's show, the guys go deep on what went down Monday, plus Sasha Banks stops by

In this episode: It's Boss Time on ITC as Sasha Banks spices up the show by discussing whether she is being utilized properly by WWE before opening up on what she thinks about Ronda Rousey (1:16:30). The end of Raw on Monday night provided a jolt to the start of this week's show as Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein wonder what exactly is going on with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar (6:25). The guys then discuss the surprise reunion of Team Hell No and whether this is the proper way to use Daniel Bryan (28:38). Before closing out the Main Event, BC and The Silver King break down the latest U.K. Tournament and their expectations for NXT UK (41:15). Up next is Hero or Zero (59:15) -- topics include the Raw women's division and some interesting comments made by Kenny Omega -- before the show closes with your next PPV Rewind assignment and the guys' weekly Feel Spots.

Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
    24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
    FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES