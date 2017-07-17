WWE SummerSlam 2017 match card predictions, lineup, rumored matches, date

With WWE just days away from putting its "minor" lead-up pay-per-views in the rear view, it's time to look ahead to SummerSlam as the summer's biggest feuds are set to begin.

After a six-year run in Los Angeles at the Staples Center from 2009-14, the second-biggest PPV on the calendar for WWE will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the third straight year on Sunday, Aug. 20. Expect it to once again be a four-hour event with a one-hour kickoff show and a post-PPV show.

Although the July 23 Battleground card (SmackDown brand) still has to play out, it's never too early to play fantasy booker and put together the most action-packed card possible while still retaining a sense of reality.

Considering last year's SummerSlam show featured nine matches on the main card and three more on the kickoff show, let's follow the same structure.

Big fan of WWE? Be sure to subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know each week.

2017 WWE SummerSlam match card predictions

All matches below are predictions at this time. No matches have been made for SummerSlam.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe: As much as I'd prefer this being a triple threat (and don't tend to prefer adding extra members to marquee title matches), Joe's work of late has been just too strong to keep him out of the title picture. These four men have been part of WWE's best stretches of booking in recent months, giving Raw an electric element that WWE's flagship show has been woefully inconsistent in sparking. All four men are physical and capable of bringing in elements of cartoonish violence (using props like ambulance and gurneys) without sacrificing from the shoot elements of a real fight. Multi-person matches have also brought out the best of Lesnar in recent years (WrestleMania 31, 2015 Royal Rumble) that it's no stretch to imagine this one becoming a classic.

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. John Cena: This one feels like a no-brainer, especially with Cena's timely July 4th return (and his Captain America attitude opposite Rusev). Mahal's build has been strong enough and dependent upon enough subtle xenophobic undertones that he might play the perfect foil opposite Cena's quest to break Ric Flair's record of 16 world title reigns. Only, he won't get the chance. Wait a second? Is that … is that Baron Corbin's music? Yes it is. Talk about a great showcase for Corbin to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and kick start a main event feud with Cena.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks: Major PPVs like SummerSlam are always the best platforms for a long-deserving babyface to finally hoist the title once again. That's the position Banks will find herself in for this match, involving the top two females on the Raw roster who have already showcased how good their in-ring chemistry is. Add a stipulation of physicality in this one (Last Woman Standing? Street Fight?) to remove Bliss' options for escaping with her title, and you have the making of a great match between two elite forces.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Charlotte: It's not a stretch to say that Charlotte's run on Tuesday night's following the Superstar Shakeup has watered her down. You can blame that on the lackadaisical booking of the Welcoming Committee angle. But Charlotte can return to glory here with another title victory.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Simply put -- this has to happen, and it has to happen now. Styles gaining a surprising title victory over Kevin Owens in a Madison Square Garden house show only seemed to speed up the process. There was no bigger pop during June's Money in the Bank match than the sequence when Styles and Nakamura, former rivals in Japan, squared off and traded heavy strikes. The fans have been vocal in their want for this feud, so it's time for WWE to deliver.

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor: There is no one deserving of a big platform right now than Miz, who only continues to improve on the 2016 narrative that he's doing the best work of his career. Balor, who is currently embroiled in a mini-feud with Elias Samson, is also incredibly deserving considering he won the inaugural Universal championship at SummerSlam last year, only to forfeit the title the following night due to injury. The title logjam on top is too crowded to insert Balor back into the mix so what's better than a feud for the most prestigious secondary belt WWE has ever promoted? Nothing.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins: What? A Sheild reunion? It's too early to tell exactly which direction WWE is headed with bringing cautious foes Ambrose and Rollins into the same storyline. But there's just as much money to be had in pairing them up and putting the tag titles on them as there is breaking them apart shortly after in a bootleg "Mega Powers explode" storyline. Ambrose's caution in ever trusting Rollins again would be the center point of it, only it would push him in the other direction -- toward his own heel turn. Get some of that.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha: These are the best three teams WWE has to offer from an in-ring perspective. Go back and watch the pair of Uso-Alpha title matches in March if you disagree. Not only are The New Day and Usos building strong chemistry on the microphone since the start of their feud, adding Alpha suddenly makes this the sleeper for match of the night.

Bray Wyatt vs. Chris Jericho: Sounds like a creative pairing, right? Even though Jericho has left the demands of a full-time schedule in order to continue touring with his rock band Fozzy, he hasn't retired and likely still has interest in the big events. After his spectacular breakup from Owens earlier this year, a renewed babyface version of Jericho receive consistently huge cheers from the crowd. In the end, he'll be the perfect foil as WWE continues to rebuild Wyatt's brand. If booking allows Bray to finish his winning ways against Rollins in their current feud, going over Jericho directly after would be huge, though it would have to be a cross-brand match.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Neville (c) vs. Cedric Alexander: (Kickoff Show) Similar to the catchphrase, there is simply no one on WWE's 205 Live roster who is on the "Neville level." But Alexander is pretty close and the idea of these two facing off, from an athletic standpoint, creates true five-star match potential. Neville's current feud with Akira Tozawa just doesn't have the same juice as his prior program with Austin Aries. Alexander might be the only cruiserweight capable of believably lifting the title.

Raw (Big Cass, Enzo Amore, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Elias Samson) vs. SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton) in a 10-man elimination tag match (Kickoff Show): Considering SummerSlam marks the first dual-brand PPV show since before the Superstar Shakeup in April, the premise of this gimmick match could include the winning brand getting to "draft" a member of the losing team. The real purpose of a match like this, of course, is simply to get as many members of the locker room onto the show as possible. Plus, having enemies team up for the sake of their own brand (which we saw at last year's rejuvenated Survivor Series card), typically produces enough spinoff drama on its own.

The Hardy Boyz vs. The Revival in a tables match (Kickoff Show): A simple grudge match could be escalated to something much more important should WWE continue the tease that Matt and Jeff are on the verge of reigniting their "Broken Universe" from their TNA run in 2016.