WWE SummerSlam 2017 matches, card, rumors, date, start time, kickoff show

WWE SummerSlam, the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, is still being built with a month to go until what should be a jam-packed show. But with the main event now announced and plenty of potential matches rumored, it's time to take a look at the card as we await official word.

It is all set to go down live from Brooklyn beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20. The kickoff show will start an hour earlier at 6 p.m. ET and all action can be watched live nationally on WWE Network.

2017 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman (Fatal 4-Way): There will be more than 1,200 pounds of mass in this match, which should be the main event of the card.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley: In defeating Sasha Banks on Raw, Bayley earned the No. 1 contendership and a shot at Bliss' title. She gets yet another opportunity at the championship.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya: Earning her shot by winning a Fatal 5-Way match at Battleground, Natalya will look to win her first "women's" championship after previously being divas champion for two months. This match will likely take place on the kickoff show.

The following matches have not been made official and are simply speculation at this point.

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. John Cena: Considering the patriotic rhetoric Cena immediately began using upon returning, it would make sense that WWE is setting this match up for their big show.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos: New Day won the titles at Battleground, so a rematch is likely -- potentially with a major stipulation. There are no other tag teams on the show really deserving of the spotlight anyway.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt: Balor has been embroiled in a feud with Elias Sampson that seems to have ended, while Wyatt has been stalking and attacking him as of late. This would potentially bring about the return of the Demon King on a major stage.