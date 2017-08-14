WWE SummerSlam 2017 matches, card, start time, date, rumors, kickoff show

WWE SummerSlam, the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, is nearly built with a week to go until what should be a jam-packed show. But with the main events now announced and a couple matches still rumored, it's time to take a look at the card as we await final official word.

It is all set to go down live from Brooklyn beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20. The kickoff show will start an hour earlier at 6 p.m. ET and all action can be watched live nationally on WWE Network.

2017 WWE SummerSlam matches

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman (Fatal 4-Way): There will be more than 1,200 pounds of mass in this match, which should be the main event of the card. Paul Heyman added a stipulation that Lesnar will leave WWE if he loses the title due to a Fatal 4-Way being unfair to the champion.

WWE Championship -- Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: It was long expected that Cena would be the one to fight and defeat Mahal, but Nakamura beat Cena clean to become the No. 1 contender for the WWE title. There has been no build otherwise for this match.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens: The fourth time they will meet with the title on the line in a televised match, Styles and Owens will do so this time with SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon serving as the special guest referee. This one should finally result in a ... somewhat-decisive finish.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt: This feud finally came to a head Monday on Raw and might mark the return of the Demon King, though that tease faded out on this past week's show.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks OR Nia Jax: Though Baley earned the No. 1 contendership, a shoulder injury has forced her from SummerSlam. A new No. 1 contender will be decided on Monday, Aug. 14.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Natalya: Earning her shot by winning a Fatal 5-Way match at Battleground, Natalya will look to win her first "women's" championship after previously being divas champion for two months. This match will likely take place on the kickoff show.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Usos: New Day won the titles at Battleground, so a rematch makes plenty of sense. There are no other tag teams on the show really deserving of the spotlight anyway.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin: Corbin attacked Nakamura and Cena came to the aid of the King of Strong Style on SmackDown by putting Corbin through the announce table. Daniel Bryan made the match official on Tuesday.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev: Not exactly sure who came up with this one.

Big Show vs. Big Cass: Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage. This should be on the kickoff show, one would hope.

The following matches have not been made official and are simply speculation.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Sheamus & Cesaro (c) vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins: With no other face tag teams on Raw, WWE needs to figure something out, and it seems like the Ambrose/Rollins pairing is where WWE is going in the near-term. My guess is they make this match next Monday after they officially reunite.

Intercontinental Championship -- The Miz (c) vs. Jason Jordan: It appears that Miz is moving on from Ambrose and Rollins, and Jason Jordan got into it with him on MizTV. With general manager Kurt Angle on his side, Jordan could get a quicker title shot than most, which would lead to some feuds based on jealousy after the fact. They could also save this match for the next PPV, though it would be weird not to have the intercontinental title defended at SummerSlam.

The Hardy Boyz vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows: These teams have been exchanging wins and losses for weeks now, so a kickoff show match is likely ahead. It was originally expected to be a triple threat match with The Revival, but they look to be out again due to injury.

Big-name superstars without a clear storyline for SummerSlam: Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler