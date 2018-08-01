WWE SummerSlam 2018 matches, card, location, date, start time, PPV rumors, predictions

WWE SummerSlam is going down this year on Sunday, Aug. 19 live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. And considering the importance of the show to WWE -- after all, it is the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year, it should be no surprise that the first two matches booked for the card involved two of the company's highest-paid talents in Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

The four-hour event, which could easily run longer as the card could contain as many as 15 matches, will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show that starts one hour earlier at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing SummerSlam every week until the event begins, so keep it locked here for all of your WWE information and analysis as we head towards the big show.

2018 WWE SummerSlam matches

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe: The match fans have been waiting for is finally official with Styles and Joe -- two former TNA stars -- going head-to-head for the WWE title on one of the company's grandest stages of the year. This should be fantastic.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns: Lesnar will defend his title for the first time since April 27 against Reigns, who beat Bobby Lashley just a couple weeks after losing to Lashley at Extreme Rules. In other words, Lashley has a case to make for a potential triple threat match, though we'll have to see if WWE decides to play that card. With Lesnar looking toward competing in UFC, it will be interesting to see whether he drops the championship at this event or perhaps the next night on Raw.

Raw Women's Championship -- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: The payoff for a months-long feud that began when Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase during Rousey's title match against Nia Jax, this may be a massive moment for Rousey and the WWE women's division.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte: WWE did an admirable job building a winning streak that made Lynch whole again after so long of being second and third fiddle on the blue brand. After defeating Carmella, Lynch earned herself a title opportunity and should be able to cash it in now that James Ellsworth is fired and unable to interfere. Now Flair has been added to the match -- also after beating Carmella clean -- somewhat upsetting Lynch as her odds have decreased.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins: It looked like Balor might get the opportunity, but it will be Rollins getting yet another rematch against Ziggler after pinning him in a tag team match on Raw. There is always the possibility that Balor or others get added, but this is the match as it has been made for now.

Money in the Bank Briefcase -- Braun Strowman (h) vs. Kevin Owens: Raw general manager Stephanie McMahon made this match with Strowman putting his briefcase on the line against Owens after the latter earned a victory in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. TBD: A tag team tournament is being held over the next few weeks to determine the No. 1 contenders in a match that will go on at SummerSlam. The finals are set between New Day and The Bar.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak: Alexander has been virtually unstoppable as the top man on 205 Live, and his next challenge comes in the form of submission specialist Drew Gulak. Since 205 Live has been rebooted under Triple H, Gulak's character transformation has been incredible to watch, and this should be a solid title bout in Brooklyn.

2018 WWE SummerSlam card predictions

These are all projected matches based on current storylines. None have been officially announced at this time.

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz: It has come as no surprise to see this years-long feud heat up in a major way as the path to SummerSlam has come into focus. This could be one of the top matches on the card if built right.

Bobby Lashley vs. Elias: It is becoming clear that this feud is headed toward a match, and it all started with Lashley's music interrupting one of Elias' in-arena concerts a couple weeks ago.

United States Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton: The surprise return of Orton at Extreme Rules confused Nakamura and resulted in some pain for Hardy's nether region. Considering a heel vs. heel match would not make sense, the triple threat seems to make a lot of sense.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The B-Team (c) vs. Deleters of Worlds vs. The Revival: Business picked up between the Deleters and B-Team on Raw with Revival getting involved. It may wind up being a No. 1 contendership match for a shot at the B-Team, or all three squads could square off.

Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega vs. Rusev & Lana: This one screams "kickoff show match," but it has been building over the last couple weeks on SmackDown with Almas and Vega getting clean wins over their counterparts. Another option would be Rusev vs. Aiden English should that on-screren disagreement continue.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker: Cena and Taker have not appeared on WWE TV since the Greatest Royal Rumble, and there is some unfinished business on Cena's end after the quick loss he suffered at WrestleMania 34. This could be the second match of a trilogy paying off at WrestleMania 35 if WWE wants to go in that direction.

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre: Some tension was obvious when McIntyre helped cost Rollins an intercontinental title win during his iron man match against Ziggler at Extreme Rules. That continued in a tag team match on Raw. So why is Balor here instead of Rollins? Well, because there's nothing else for either of these guys to do right now.

No predictions yet for Asuka, Nia Jax, The Usos or SAnitY, among others.