WWE SummerSlam 2018: Ronda Rousey enjoying the moment amid hectic week, questions about future

NEW YORK -- While it certainly would be fair to suggest that now is a good time to be Ronda Rousey, Friday in particularly was about as good as it gets for the former Olympic medalist and UFC champion.

Just two days out from a featured WWE Raw women's championship bout at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, Rousey's new feature film "Mile 22," co-starring Mark Wahlberg and John Malkovich, was released nationwide in theaters. If that wasn't enough, Rousey was on hand in Lower Manhattan for the unveiling of her own personal mural.

Painted on the side of a Lower East Side building wall at 134 Allen Street by the artist BKFoxx, the mural shows Rousey wearing her signature "Rousey" tank top and mixed martial arts gloves with the words "Fight like a girl" painted next to her face.

"What I want people to take from this is that words aren't really set in stone and that you can take a statement that means something bad and turn it into a positive," Rousey told CBS Sports. "It's so funny that words change meaning all the time but when it starts to mean something bad, it's like it's a bad word forever and we can't change it. I just love what this represents because it represents what changes we can will to happen in the world."

Change has been a steady constant for the 31-year-old Rousey in recent years. After a meteoric rise to pay-per-view stardom and the UFC women's bantamweight championship, Rousey's dominant reign came to a screeching halt following a pair of knockout losses which bookended a one-year layoff from fighting in which she contemplated suicide.

Now, seven months into a career change to WWE which included a debut match at WrestleMania 34 in April that most believe stole the show inside the Superdome in New Orleans, Rousey appears to be as happy from the outside looking in as she has been in years.

Rousey, who married UFC heavyweight Travis Browne last summer, admitted it's not far from the truth.

"It's the WWE and it's also being married," Rousey said. "Every single day is the happiest day of my life. You are seeing me in the happiest day of my life because I'm lucky, man. It's just beyond words and I can't even say it. Every day I can't think it will get any better and tomorrow is even more awesome. Tomorrow is going to be pretty awesome and the day after that will be awesome at SummerSlam and 'Mile 22' comes out today. See, everyday is awesome."

If there are lessons Rousey has taken from her time at WWE that have been applicable toward helping her grow as a person, the first has been the value of teamwork. Whether it was swimming as a youth, Olympic judo as a teen or her run as a Strikeforce and UFC champion in MMA, Rousey has never before had to rely so much on others for her overall success.

The recent change in both philosophy and format has been a big reason why Rousey is reluctant to accept too much praise for those willing to call her a natural after transitioning so seamlessly to pro wrestling.

"I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the greatest teachers at all times," Rousey said. "I was planted right into the perfect environment to learn from the very beginning. Most people in wrestling have to scratch and claw and get through these smaller organizations to try and get as much experience as possible, to get as much time in the ring as possible. Whereas, from day one, I had the biggest organization in the world giving me as much ring time and help and people to work with as I possibly needed to succeed.

"I'm extremely lucky. I think it's selling everyone else's efforts short by saying that I'm just a natural because it really is a team effort. I always thought that I was always an individual sport person and I would never understand what being on a team really is, but WWE is teaching me a lot."

WWE has also taught Rousey to let go of the pressure that used to haunt her that if she wasn't the best, she was nothing. Asked what the possibility of winning the WWE Raw women's championship on Sunday against Alexa Bliss would mean to her and how it would compare to her other accomplishments, Rousey was at a loss for words.

"I can't really say, I don't know," Rousey said. "I didn't know what an Olympic medal would mean until it actually happened. I think just being part of the WWE really just taught me what being a champion actually is and the role of a champion; that it is a role to play but it's not the only role to play. So if that's the role they want me in, I'll play it the best I can, and if not, I will still do the best that I can."

When it comes to just how long she intends to keep up such a suddenly busy travel schedule as a featured WWE superstar, Rousey's tone reveals she's torn. In one sense, she's having the time of her life. On the other hand, she's not shy in revealing that an entirely different clock is still ticking.

"Yeah, [WWE] is longterm, but then again, I also have pretty severe baby fever, so I don't know," Rousey said. "I think it's going to be a balance between the two for a while. I'm playing it by ear and I'm loving every single second so far so we'll see."

This time around, the only thing seemingly capable of knocking out Rousey from the new sport she has already begun to conquer is herself. It's a good time to be "Rowdy."