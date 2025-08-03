WWE SummerSlam 2025 start time, date: Full schedule, matches, Night 2 card, where to watch live
All the information you need to watch the WWE SummerSlam live event in East Rutherford, New Jersey
WWE SummerSlam is taking over New Jersey this weekend. Saturday kicked off the first two-night SummerSlam and featured a shocking end to the night as Seth Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk just minutes after Punk won the world heavyweight championship from Gunther.
There are six matches set for Night 2 on Sunday with varying levels of wildness expected. In the night's main event, John Cena will defend the undisputed WWE championship against Cody Rhodes in a street fight. After turning heel, Cena appeared to have turned a corner on Friday's episode of SmackDown, seemingly reverting to his old fan favorite personality. Was it a ploy? The WWE universe will find out on Sunday night.
There are plenty of more huge matches, including Naomi defending the women's world championship against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match, Solo Sikoa putting the United States championship on the line inside the steel cage against Jacob Fatu and a six-team Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the event as well.
Watch 2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 2
Date: Saturday, Aug. 3
Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
Watch live: Peacock
2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 2 match card
- Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street Fight)
- Women's World Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley
- Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (No Countout, No Disqualification Last Chance Match)
- Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles
- United States Championship -- Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage Match)
- WWE Tag Team Championship -- Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits vs. #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix (TLC Match)