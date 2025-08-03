WWE SummerSlam is taking over New Jersey this weekend. Saturday kicked off the first two-night SummerSlam and featured a shocking end to the night as Seth Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk just minutes after Punk won the world heavyweight championship from Gunther.

There are six matches set for Night 2 on Sunday with varying levels of wildness expected. In the night's main event, John Cena will defend the undisputed WWE championship against Cody Rhodes in a street fight. After turning heel, Cena appeared to have turned a corner on Friday's episode of SmackDown, seemingly reverting to his old fan favorite personality. Was it a ploy? The WWE universe will find out on Sunday night.

There are plenty of more huge matches, including Naomi defending the women's world championship against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match, Solo Sikoa putting the United States championship on the line inside the steel cage against Jacob Fatu and a six-team Tables, Ladders and Chairs match.

Watch as Logan Paul flies through the air and smashes Jelly Roll through an announce desk at WWE SummerSlam Brent Brookhouse

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the event as well.

Watch 2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 2

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 2 match card