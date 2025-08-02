WWE SummerSlam is taking over New Jersey this weekend. Saturday kicks off the inaugural two-day SummerSlam, featuring some of the promotion's biggest stars and celebrity guests.

CM Punk challenges world heavyweight champion Gunther, and Roman Reigns teams with Jey Uso against Seth Rollins' faction. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B hosts SummerSlam weekend, while country music star Jelly Roll debuts in a tag team match with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

The 38th SummerSlam is the first time a WWE pay-per-view other than WrestleMania is being held over two days. The event is a cornerstone of the WWE's calendar, a classic "big four" PPV along with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and Survivor Series. Six matches are set for Saturday, including WWE women's and WWE women's tag team title defenses.

WWE news, rumors: Drew McIntyre gives update on SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes says he felt 'disrespected' by AEW Shakiel Mahjouri

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the event as well.

Watch 2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 1

Date: Saturday, Aug. 2

Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 1 match card