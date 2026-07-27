WWE SummerSlam 2026 date, matches, card, rumors and location for epic two-night event in Minnesota

WWE SummerSlam has a WrestleMania flair. For the second year, SummerSlam takes place over two nights. The additional day requires more matches and more big names. This year's card already has meat on the bones with names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.

Reigns defends the world heavyweight title against a name he can't seem to shake. Seth Rollins has been Reigns' chief ally and mortal enemy for 14 years. The ex-Shield allies tangle again for one of WWE's top prizes. There's also the rubber match between Lesnar and Oba Femi. The only thing that can confine such behemoths is Hell in a Cell.

Plus, a long-anticipated showdown between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes is set. Rhodes dropped the title in a stunner to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. But Zayn then quickly dropped the title to Punk just six days later. Now, the longtime friends are set to throw down as the rivalry has heated up.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for SummerSlam. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on Aug. 1 and 2, with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE SummerSlam matches

Undisputed WWE Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes: WWE teased this match the night after WrestleMania 42. Three months later, they meet for SmackDown's top prize. Both men were world champions heading into Mania, but only Rhodes left Las Vegas with his title. Rhodes offered Punk a title shot anytime, but they've since swapped places. Punk defeated Sami Zayn for the undisputed title. He was never the planned challenger. Punk made his surprise return, replacing Rhodes after Gunther laid him out. Rhodes deserved the title shot he never got, making this booking a no-brainer.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins: Could Reigns and Rollins meet for the final time at SummerSlam? That was Rollins' suggestion ahead of their world title match. Reigns and Rollins cut their teeth in The Shield before becoming cornerstones of the modern era. They meet once again at what has definitively become the promotion's second biggest show of the year.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell match): Apparently, some things are more important than world titles. Femi won the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, earning him a world title shot at SummerSlam. However, Femi forewent that opportunity in pursuit of a bigger fish. Femi and Lesnar are tied one each in their series, which took place across WrestleMania and Clash in Italy. They will collide for the third, and seemingly final, time at SummerSlam, confined inside Hell in a Cell.

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky: Familiar faces meet in a new setting. Last month, Morgan and Sky met in the Queen of the Ring tournament finals. They had different objectives in mind that evening. Sky looked to earn a world title shot, while Morgan sought to conquer both brands. Sky won that evening, and cleverly chose to challenge the world champion that she had just beaten. Now, Morgan must forget her conqueror ambitions and defend her throne.

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis: "The Ring General" has his opponent for SummerSlam. Gunther was forced to team with Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event for the opportunity to be part of the WWE title match with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. Gunther was close to securing the win when Aldis ran in to pull the referee and cost him his chance. This comes after Gunther berated Aldis for not giving him what he wanted upon signing with SmackDown. Now, the two are set to settle their differences in the ring with Aldis relinquishing his role as general manager to become a wrestler once again.

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (No. 1 contender's match): Zayn pleaded for himself to be worthy of challenging for the WWE title after losing the title just six days after winning it at Night of Champions. After losing his opportunity with Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, an irate Zayn ripped Adam Pearce that he deserved to be at the title level once again. Pearce informed him that a fatal four-way to determine his opponent at SummerSlam in a No. 1 contender's match would be booked for later in the night. After a chaotic match and finish, Balor stood tall over Damian Priest, Royce Keys and Trick Williams.

Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable: Gable keeps momentum after the El Grande Americano saga in AAA. Gable won a seven-man gauntlet -- also featuring Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry and Rusev -- to earn a shot at Penta. Once lucha libre's biggest denouncer, Gable has developed a deep respect for Penta's style.

The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa: The enemy of my enemy is my friend. That motif is the glue upon which Knight, Keys and Sikoa's loose alliance hinges. All three men have issues with The Bloodline, leading to a six-man tag team match against Fatu and The Usos.

Interim WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. TBA (Ladder match): WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley is sidelined with a torn meniscus. WWE believes she's close to a return, but the uncertain timeline inspired this interim title match. It's the first time the company has ever booked an interim main roster title match. The winner will eventually unify titles with Ripley.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Paige vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid): The match came together rather quickly after Brie Bella defeated Reid in a singles match and Jayne and Henley then tried to attack. Nikki Bella made a surprise return after missing WrestleMania with an ankle injury to lay down the challenge for a six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam.

United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin: Corbin made a surprise return to WWE earlier this month and immediately made his presence felt in the U.S. title picture. Williams took part in a fatal four-way match to determine a spot in a No. 1 contender's match for the WWE title. Finn Balor won that matcha and immediately as Williams was about to make the walk backstage, Corbin attacked Williams from out of the crowd. Shortly after, it was announced that the two would square off at SummerSlam.