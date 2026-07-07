WWE SummerSlam 2026 matches, date, card, rumors and location for epic two-night event in Minnesota

WWE SummerSlam has a WrestleMania flair to it. For the second year, SummerSlam takes place over two nights. The additional day requires more matches and more big names. This year's card already has meat on the bones with names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Reigns defends the world heavyweight title against a name he can't seem to shake. Seth Rollins has been Reigns' chief ally and mortal enemy for 14 years. The ex-Shield allies tangle again for one of WWE's top prizes. There's also the rubber match between Lesnar and Oba Femi. The only thing that can confine such behemoths is Hell in a Cell.

Four matches are confirmed for SummerSlam, with many breadcrumbs leading towards likely additions. For example, CM Punk is the new undisputed WWE champion and Cody Rhodes is owed a title match. That's expected, but not confirmed for SummerSlam. The two matches rounding out the confirmed card feature the women's world champion and men's intercontinental champion.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for SummerSlam and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on Aug 2 and 3, with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE SummerSlam matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins: Could Reigns and Rollins meet for the final time at SummerSlam? That was Rollins' suggestion ahead of their world title match. Reigns and Rollins cut their teeth in The Shield before becoming cornerstones of the modern era. They meet once again at what has definitively become the promotion's second biggest show of the year.

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell match): Apparently, some things are more important than world titles. Femi won the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, earning him a world title shot at SummerSlam. However, Femi forewent that opportunity in pursuit of a bigger fish. Femi and Lesnar are tied one each in their series, which took place across WrestleMania and Clash in Italy. They will collide for the third, and seemingly final, time at SummerSlam, confined inside Hell in a Cell.

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky: Familiar faces meet in a new setting. Last month, Morgan and Sky met in the Queen of the Ring tournament finals. They had different objectives in mind that evening. Sky looked to earn a world title shot, while Morgan sought to conquer both brands. Sky won that evening, and cleverly chose to challenge the world champion that she had just beaten. Now, Morgan must forget her conqueror ambitions and defend her throne.

Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. TBA: Penta will soon learn the identity of his next title challenger. On July 13, a seven-man gauntlet will determine a top contender for the intercontinental championship. The superstars competing on Raw are Chad Gable, Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Joe Hendry and Rusev.

2026 WWE SummerSlam predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes: This seems like the natural direction after what unfolded on Raw. Punk returned from a short hiatus on July 7, replacing Rhodes in a short-notice undisputed title match against defending champion Sami Zayn. Earlier in the evening, Gunther laid out Rhodes, leaving him not medically cleared for his scheduled title match. That gives Rhodes all the ammunition needed to request a shot at Punk. WWE planted the seeds for this match after WrestleMania with Rhodes, the undisputed champion at the time, offering Punk a title shot.

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn or Nick Aldis: "The Ring General" has multiple directions to go ahead of SummerSlam. He and SmackDown general manager Aldis were indefinitely suspended after getting physical on Raw. That sparked rumors that Aldis, a former NWA world heavyweight champion, was preparing for his WWE in-ring debut. After attacking Rhodes, Gunther warned Zayn that they had unfinished business.

United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Starks: There's a three-man race in the U.S. title picture. Hayes challenges for the title on July 10. Previously, Starks unsuccessfully challenged Williams after beating Hayes in a title eliminator. If the program continues beyond SmackDown, the three may meet in a triple threat match.

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria: Bayley and Valkyria are telling a tale as old as time. After failing to capture the WWE women's tag team titles, Valkyria turned on her mentor. The natural progression is a match between master and pupil. WWE might save the feud for TV, but it's a suitable inclusion in SummerSlam's robust two-day schedule.

Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill: There's bad blood between two of WWE's boldest personalities. Flair and Cargill have beefed for weeks on SmackDown. Ahead of Night of Champions, Cargill and her goons cost Flair a spot in the Queen of the Ring finals. Neither woman has a title at the moment, but this program has become one of the most consistent stories on SmackDown.