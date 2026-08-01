Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2026: Live stream, start time, card, matches for Saturday and Sunday

WWE SummerSlam takes over Minneapolis for two nights this weekend. With so much ground to cover, WWE has enlisted its biggest stars in the respective main events as CM Punk and Roman Reigns each night. Brock Lesnar will also be stepping inside Hell in a Cell for just the third time in his career.

Punk was directionless post-WrestleMania after losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title to Reigns. Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion at the time, offered Punk a future title match. Though Punk never accepted the offer, that moment served as a prelude to Saturday's main event. Punk made a surprise return in Chicago, replacing an injured Rhodes to win the undisputed title from Zayn. Now, Rhodes finds himself as the title challenger as Punk assumes his position as SmackDown's top dog.

Reigns has remained world champion since WrestleMania, reforming The Bloodline. If that gives fans deja vu, so will Sunday's main event. Reigns and Seth Rollins, former Shield stablemates, reignite their legacy rivalry at WWE's second-biggest show of the year.

SummerSlam presents a dozen matches over the weekend. Other highlights include the trilogy bout between Lesnar and Oba Femi, contested inside Hell in a Cell, and Nick Aldis' WWE in-ring debut against Gunther. For those seeking high workrates, Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn and Penta vs. Chad Gable should deliver in droves.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 predictions: Card breakdown with picks for Night 1, Night 2 matches Shakiel Mahjouri

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1 (Night 1) | Sunday, Aug. 2 (Night 2)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN Unlimited

ESPN Unlimited is complimentary with a Fubo subscription (Try for free).

WWE SummerSlam Night 1 match card

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell)

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Paige vs. Fatal Influence

The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & The Usos) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa

WWE SummerSlam Night 2 match card

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (No. 1 Contendership for WWE Championship)

Interim WWE Women's Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. TBA (Ladder Match)

Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio (Human Monies on a Pole match)

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin