WWE SummerSlam 2026 results for Night 1: Live updates, grades, winners headlined by CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

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"The Biggest Party of the Summer" begins its two-night endeavor on Saturday as the 2026 edition of WWE SummerSlam is live from Minneapolis, headlined by CM Punk defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against two-time title holder Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar wrestling inside Hell in a Cell for just the third time in his career against the rocket-strapped Oba Femi. Saturday's show will not only set the stage for the second night of SummerSlam on Sunday but also how WWE will play out over the remainder of the year.

Punk and Rhodes have been headed in different directions since WrestleMania, and the WWE title has been a bit of a hot potato during that stretch, but now, the close friends will battle for the industry's top prize. Meanwhile, Femi and Lesnar are knotted 1-1 in their series with this rubber match taking place inside one of WWE's most violent structures. Nick Aldis also makes his WWE in-ring debut against Gunther, while Liv Morgan defends her Women's World Championship for the first time in more than 100 days against IYO SKY.

2026 WWE SummerSlam match card, Night 1

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell)

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & The Usos) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa

The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence

WWE SummerSlam will be presented live on Saturday from U.S. Bank Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way with results, analysis and highlights below.