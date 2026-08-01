This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 results for Night 1: Live updates, grades, winners headlined by CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

Punk and Rhodes headline Night 1 of SummerSlam, plus Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar are locked inside Hell in a Cell

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

"The Biggest Party of the Summer" begins its two-night endeavor on Saturday as the 2026 edition of WWE SummerSlam is live from Minneapolis, headlined by CM Punk defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against two-time title holder Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar wrestling inside Hell in a Cell for just the third time in his career against the rocket-strapped Oba Femi. Saturday's show will not only set the stage for the second night of SummerSlam on Sunday but also how WWE will play out over the remainder of the year.

Punk and Rhodes have been headed in different directions since WrestleMania, and the WWE title has been a bit of a hot potato during that stretch, but now, the close friends will battle for the industry's top prize. Meanwhile, Femi and Lesnar are knotted 1-1 in their series with this rubber match taking place inside one of WWE's most violent structures. Nick Aldis also makes his WWE in-ring debut against Gunther, while Liv Morgan defends her Women's World Championship for the first time in more than 100 days against IYO SKY.

2026 WWE SummerSlam match card, Night 1

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
  • Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell)
  • Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky
  • Gunther vs. Nick Aldis
  • The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & The Usos) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa
  • The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence

WWE SummerSlam will be presented live on Saturday from U.S. Bank Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way with results, analysis and highlights below.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(8)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
August 1, 2026, 9:17 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 5:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Who is Nick Aldis, the wrestler?

WWE faithful might only know Aldis for his role as SmackDown general manager. Aldis was very well received as a GM, but his professional wrestling acumen is legitimate. Aldis, 39, debuted as a pro wrestler in 2004. Four years later, he signed with TNA. He subsequently formed The British Invasion stable, winning TNA and NJPW tag team titles with Doug Williams. Aldis also won a pair of world titles, one in TNA and one in Pro Wrestling Noah, with Samoa Joe. 

In 2013, Aldis broke out as a singles star. He defeated Jeff Hardy for the vacant TNA world heavyweight championship, beginning a remarkable run that saw him topple top stars. He defeated AJ Styles and Sting in title matches, after which both men left the company. After leaving TNA, Aldis helped revitalize the legendary National Wrestling Alliance. He won the promotion's world championship twice, holding the title for a combined 1,310 days. Famously, he defended the title against Cody Rhodes at the inaugural All In show, which catalyzed All Elite Wrestling. 

Tonight, Aldis wrestles for the first time in the WWE. It's an emotional moment for the wrestler-turned-GM. He hasn't laced up the boots since 2023, and now finds himself standing across from the towering Gunther.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
August 1, 2026, 8:57 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 4:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Who will leave SummerSlam with their hands raised?

12 matches will take place over Saturday and Sunday. Among the big-ticket items are CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, wrestling for the Undisputed WWE and world heavyweight championships, respectively. However, some of the most anticipated moments are non-title matches. Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar complete their trilogy inside Hell in a Cell, plus Nick Aldis makes his WWE in-ring debut against Gunther. 

Who should you keep a close eye on this weekend? CBS Sports has you covered with our expert picks for Night 1 and Night 2.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 predictions: Card breakdown with picks for Night 1, Night 2 matches
Shakiel Mahjouri
WWE SummerSlam 2026 predictions: Card breakdown with picks for Night 1, Night 2 matches
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
August 1, 2026, 8:28 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 4:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to SummerSlam!

Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage of SummerSlam Night 1, taking place tonight in Minneapolis. The pre-show is live, with the actual event starting at 6 p.m. ET. Stay tuned here for recaps and grades for each match, plus video highlights. No need to refresh.

 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
August 1, 2026, 8:01 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 4:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@WWE via Twitter
August 1, 2026, 8:00 PM
Aug. 01, 2026, 4:00 pm EDT
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    MUST-SEE: Sky rookie Sydney Taylor sinks last-second 3-pointer to beat Aces

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Breaking News: Ricky Pearsall to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Daniel Rodriguez vs Uroš Medić

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    UFC Fight Night Highlights: Jan Blachowicz vs Navajo Stirling

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    MLB Trade Deadline: Mets Receiving Major Interest In Freddy Peralta

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    MLB Trade Deadline: Teams Floating Players With Term Contracts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    TRIPLE-DOUBLE: Caitlin Clark goes on a tear as Fever put out Fire | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Highlights: Red Sox at Dodgers (7/31)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Highlights: Tigers at Athletics (7/31)

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Highlights: Phillies at Orioles (7/31)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    JUST ENOUGH: Yankees beat Cubs on pair of solo HRs, 2-0 | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Tigers Set For Deadline Fire Sale

See All Videos