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WWE SummerSlam 2026 results for Night 2: Live updates, grades, winners led by Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Reigns and Rollins headline Night 2 of SummerSlam, which features four title matches and a No. 1 contendership

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"The Biggest Party of the Summer" is not over quite yet. 2026 WWE SummerSlam hits the ground running after an unforgettable conclusion to Night 1, which saw Oba Femi conquer Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell. Everyone on the roster should be on high alert after Femi's star-making performance. Sunday night, a talented pool of superstars looks to reinforce its position atop the card amid Femi's surge. 

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, former allies in The Shield, renew hostilities once again with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Other offerings include two "match of the weekend" candidates as Finn Balor and Sami Zayn compete in a No. 1 contendership match, and Penta puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable in the latter's hometown. History will also be made tonight. For the first time, WWE will crown an interim champion on the main roster as WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is sidelined with an injury.

2026 WWE SummerSlam match card, Night 2

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
  • Interim WWE Women's Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend (Ladder Match)
  • Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (No. 1 Contendership for WWE Championship)
  • Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable
  • United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin
  • Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio (Human Monies on a Pole)

WWE SummerSlam will be presented live on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way with results, analysis and highlights below.

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Who will leave SummerSlam with their hands raised?

Six matches are left for SummerSlam weekend. Among the big-ticket items is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship. Two Match of the Weekend contenders look to steal the shine from Iyo Sky and Liv Morgan. Finn Balor and Sami Zayn collide with an undisputed WWE title shot at stake. There's also Penta and Chad Gable battling for the intercontinental championship.

Who should you keep a close eye on this weekend? CBS Sports has you covered with our expert picks for Night 2.

Where to watch WWE SummerSlam 2026: Live stream, start time, card, matches Night 2 on Sunday
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SummerSlam Night 1 grades

Saturday set a high standard for Sunday to beat. SummerSlam Night 1 concluded with a memorable passing of the torch between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi. It was a match rife with history. 24 years ago, Brock Lesnar defeated The Rock at SummerSlam to win his first world title. He later stepped into Hell in a Cell for the first time against The Undertaker. On Saturday, in his billed hometown of Minneapolis, Lesnar lost a Hell in a Cell match for the first time in his career, at the same event that made him a top star. 

After losing his colossal trilogy with Femi, Lesnar officially dubbed him "The Future." 

SummerSlam Night 1 also featured impressive bell-to-bell action. Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky put on a show in their women's world championship match, Randy Orton returned at the climax of CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes, and Nick Aldis made his in-ring debut against Gunther. Click here for CBS Sports' full grades for SummerSlam Night 1.

 
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Welcome to SummerSlam Night 2

Welcome to CBS Sports live coverage of SummerSlam Night 2. The official countdown show is underway, with SummerSlam starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Stay tuned here for match recaps and live video highlights. No need to refresh!
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