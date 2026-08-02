WWE SummerSlam 2026 results for Night 2: Live updates, grades, winners led by Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

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"The Biggest Party of the Summer" is not over quite yet. 2026 WWE SummerSlam hits the ground running after an unforgettable conclusion to Night 1, which saw Oba Femi conquer Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell. Everyone on the roster should be on high alert after Femi's star-making performance. Sunday night, a talented pool of superstars looks to reinforce its position atop the card amid Femi's surge.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, former allies in The Shield, renew hostilities once again with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Other offerings include two "match of the weekend" candidates as Finn Balor and Sami Zayn compete in a No. 1 contendership match, and Penta puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable in the latter's hometown. History will also be made tonight. For the first time, WWE will crown an interim champion on the main roster as WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is sidelined with an injury.

2026 WWE SummerSlam match card, Night 2

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Interim WWE Women's Championship: Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend (Ladder Match)

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (No. 1 Contendership for WWE Championship)

Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio (Human Monies on a Pole)

WWE SummerSlam will be presented live on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way with results, analysis and highlights below.