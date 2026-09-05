Goodbye, Saturday Night's Main Event. Welcome, Sunday Night's Main Event. For the first time in its four-decade history, the iconic professional wrestling series moves to Sunday. Taking place in Atlanta, Cody Rhodes, a superstar with multi-generational ties to the city, headlines the card. With that said, the most compelling match might be Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker.

The biggest ticket movers for Sunday Night's Main Event are Rhodes vs. Randy Orton and Femi vs. Breakker. One is a clash between top stars with a rich history. The other is a collision between two future main eventers. Rhodes and Orton, once pupil and mentor, have unfinished business from their WrestleMania main event. Femi is on top of the world after retiring Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. His ascent conflicts with Breakker's own ambition as a major player.

Four-and-a-half matches are advertised for Sunday's show. How is that possible? Well, Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Yachty makes his in-ring debut against Baron Corbin. If Yachty can last five minutes with the United States champion, Trick Williams receives a United States title shot the same evening.

Rounding out the card is a six-woman tag match featuring Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill on opposite ends.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Where to watch WWE Sunday Night's Main Event 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Sunday, Sept. 6

Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event match card

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty*

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Michin and B-Fab)

* Five-minute time limit. If Yachty survives, Trick Williams gets a United States title match the same night.