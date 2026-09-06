WWE Sunday Night's Main event live updates, results and grades as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton square off

Your Memorial Day weekend got a bit more interesting with WWE announcing a special edition of Sunday Night's Main Event. The card features four matches of varying intrigue, though the two biggest matches on the card are likely to grab any wrestling fan's interest.

In the night's main event, old friends -- and foes -- will clash when Cody Rhodes battles Randy Orton. Orton made his return to action at SummerSlam, shockingly hitting Rhodes with an RKO that cost Rhodes an opportunity to beat CM Punk for the undisputed WWE championship. Things have continued to escalate between the two ever since, and things now come to a head on Sunday when they meet one-on-one.

The other big match is a battle for the title of "Future of WWE" as Oba Femi and Bron Breakker meet in a battle of titans. After defeating Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, Femi became the man many, including Breakker ally Paul Heyman, felt would carry WWE on his back for the future. Breakker took issue with this, having previously been seen as the man who would carry that responsibility.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Atlanta, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event match card

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty*

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Michin and B-Fab) * Five-minute time limit. If Yachty survives, Trick Williams gets a United States title match the same night.