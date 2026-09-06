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WWE Sunday Night's Main event live updates, results and grades as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton square off

There are four matches scheduled for Sunday night in Atlanta, including Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

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Your Memorial Day weekend got a bit more interesting with WWE announcing a special edition of Sunday Night's Main Event. The card features four matches of varying intrigue, though the two biggest matches on the card are likely to grab any wrestling fan's interest.

In the night's main event, old friends -- and foes -- will clash when Cody Rhodes battles Randy Orton. Orton made his return to action at SummerSlam, shockingly hitting Rhodes with an RKO that cost Rhodes an opportunity to beat CM Punk for the undisputed WWE championship. Things have continued to escalate between the two ever since, and things now come to a head on Sunday when they meet one-on-one.

The other big match is a battle for the title of "Future of WWE" as Oba Femi and Bron Breakker meet in a battle of titans. After defeating Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, Femi became the man many, including Breakker ally Paul Heyman, felt would carry WWE on his back for the future. Breakker took issue with this, having previously been seen as the man who would carry that responsibility.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Atlanta, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event match card

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
  • Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker
  • Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty*
  • Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill and The Baddies (Michin and B-Fab)

    • * Five-minute time limit. If Yachty survives, Trick Williams gets a United States title match the same night.

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Trick Williams beats Baron Corbin to claim U.S. gold

United States Championship -- Baron Corbin (c) vs. Trick Williams: Williams immediately took the fight to Corbin, bouncing him off the commentary desk. Corbin continued to lose focus with Yachty at ringside, but eventually managed to take control back by sending Williams from the apron into the commentary desk. Corbin followed up by sending Williams into the ring steps. Back in the ring, Corbin delivered a series of elbows to Williams' head. Williams fought back but ran into a clothesline as Corbin continued to trash talk rather than pounce on advantages. Williams kicked out of a few pin attempts. Both men would eventually hit simultaneous clotheslines before exchanging some strikes from the knees. Williams hit a reverse neckbreaker but ran into a clothesline for another near fall. Williams hit a very bad "Book End" and fired up, only to run into a Deep Six from Corbin. As Corbin went to use his championship belt, Lil Yacthty returned to grab it, nearly allowing Williams to get the win. Corbin then grabbed the belt and hit Williams with it but only scored a two-count. Williams flipped out of End of Days and hit a Trick Shot to get the win and take the title. The match wasn't very good and dragged on for what felt like forever. Williams is the United States champion once again. Trick Williams def. Baron Corbin via pinfall to win the title. Grade: C

 
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Lil Yacthy beat the clock against Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin vs. Lil Yachty: The stipulation for the match was that if Yachty could last five minutes, Trick Williams would get at shot at Corbin's United States championship later in the show. Yachty hit Corbin with a cheap shot before the match and then attempted to run to help burn the clock. Corbin immediately caught Yachty and attacked, including taking out Yachty's entourage when they attempted to help him escape into the crowd. Yachty pulled a chrome kendo stick from under the ring and hit Corbin with it several times before Corbin took him down with a forearm. Yachty hit a huracanrana after more distractions from his entourage. Yachty then ran into End of Days with just over 90 seconds left in the match. Corbin continued the attack and hit End of Days again, and again chose not to go for the pin, instead seeking out a table. Corbin set up a table and went for a superplex, but Yachty hit a low blow and time ran out. Yachty still ended up going through the table when Corbin hit a choke slam. Corbin came out of this whole thing looking like an absolute fool as Williams came to the ring for the title match.

 
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