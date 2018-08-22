WWE Super Showdown matches, card, location, start time, date, predictions in Australia

WWE will head down under for a unique pay-per-view in Melbourne, Australia, as it will present WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6. at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The event is being billed as featuring the "largest roster of WWE superstars and legends ever to appear" in Australia, and the card has already been built exceedingly well with plenty of time until the show itself.

The first match announced for the show is the final bout between Triple H and The Undertaker, who will square off for the first time since WrestleMania 28. Also advertised for the show are every major WWE superstar; some notable names on the list include Ronda Rousey, Shawn Michaels, Shane McMahon, Daniel Bryan and The Big Show. Michaels has not wrestled since his formal retirement match, and Bryan's contract with the company technically ends on Sept. 1.

Prior to this event, the largest WWE show held in Australia was Global Warming back in 2002, but the company clearly expects to surpass the 56,743 that attended that show as this stadium's capacity is listed at 100,024 -- not counting thousands of potential floor seats at "The G."

While the event will stream live on the WWE Network and air worldwide on pay-per-view, the start time is listed at 6 p.m. AEST, meaning it will be broadcast at 4 a.m. ET.

WWE Super Show-Down matches

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz: The winner of this match will become the No. 1 contender for the WWE championship, which is currently held by AJ Styles.

Triple H vs. The Undertaker: These two buried the hatched back at WrestleMania 28 with Michaels as the special guest referee. With Michaels advertised for the show, it will be interesting to see if he reprises that role at this event.

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias: There has been absolutely no storyline build for this match, and we have not seen Cena on television in months.

The Shield vs. TBA: It remains to be seen who they will face, but the reformed Hounds of Justice will be teamed up on this show. Does that mean that neither Roman Reigns nor Seth Rollins will have their titles by the time the show rolls around? If not, choosing not to defend the universal or intercontinental championship at such a big show is a curious decision.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. TBA: Because the opponent and match has not yet been announced, it's tough to say for sure if Rousey's title will be on the line here, but she has announced that she will compete on the show.