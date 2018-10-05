WWE Super Showdown matches, card, start time, location, date, rumors, predictions

Clearly one of the most unique pay-per-view events WWE has put on in ages, Super Show-Down is set for Saturday, Oct. 6. at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Billed as featuring the "largest roster of WWE superstars and legends ever to appear" in Australia, and event has been built exceedingly well with a full 10-match card that leaves little to be desired ... other than the fact that no Raw titles will be on the line over the course of the show.

Not only will Triple H and The Undertaker go head-to-head in one of the show's main events, Ronda Rousey, John Cena, and The Bella Twins will appear as crossover stars. All three SmackDown titles will be on the line, there's an opportunity for a hometown kid in Buddy Murphy to win his first cruiserweight championship, and there's an epic six-man tag team match on the Raw side with The Shield squaring off against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre.

Prior to this event, the largest WWE show held in Australia was Global Warming back in 2002, but the company clearly expects to surpass the 56,743 that attended that show as this stadium's capacity is listed at 100,024 -- not counting thousands of potential floor seats at "The G." While the event will stream live on the WWE Network and air worldwide on pay-per-view, it will be broadcast at 5 a.m. ET with an expected run time of four hours.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

WWE Super Show-Down matches

Triple H vs. The Undertaker: These two buried the hatched back at WrestleMania 28 with Michaels as the special guest referee. They are redoing the match now in Australia with Michaels in Triple H's corner and Kane in Taker's corner. This has easily been the most heavily promoted match for Super Show-Down, so one wonders whether it will wind up in the main event spot.

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre: This angle was setup six weeks early following a match on Raw in which Strowman turned heel on Reigns. Following the no-contest finish at Hell in a Cell between the two, this is now full-speed ahead with all six men getting involved with one another over the last few weeks

WWE Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (No Disqualification, No Countout): This match was booked before Styles and Joe clashed at Hell in a Cell. Styles retained their in controversial fashion, and SmackDown general manager Paige accepted Joe's demand for a rematch with this stipulation.

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad: Another multi-person match for the show without much of a build other than everyone getting involved in matches with each other. Rousey beat Ruby Riott clean on Raw, so is that foreshadowing a heel victory in this six-woman tag?

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (No. 1 Contendership): Also announced prior to Hell in a Cell, Bryan and Miz will battle for the No. 1 contendership to Styles' WWE championship. It will be the third formal match in their feud, which is expected to extend perhaps as far out to WrestleMania 35. Miz got one over on Bryan on the go-home edition of SmackDown.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: This match was announced before Hell in a Cell, but the roles were reversed with Flair entering the show as champion. Whether WWE will still go with this match on the card with Evolution a few weeks later remains to be seen, but Lynch entering as champion presents an interesting dynamic. Flair stood tall on the final edition of SmackDown before the show.

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens & Elias: There has been absolutely no storyline build for this match involving Cena, and we have not seen Cena on television in months. Owens and Elias have been annoying Lashley and new manager Lio Rush, but Cena is basically just going to show up here and fight.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- New Day (c) vs. The Bar: Despite not winning either of two tag team No. 1 contendership tournaments, The Bar was given this match at Hell in a Cell after New Day beat Rusev Day on the kickoff show. Confounding, but here we are.

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics: The pairing of Asuka & Naomi happened out of nowhere, but the attire the two wear certainly match. Their feud with the IIconics began on SmackDown and developed a bit on the way to Australia.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy: In his hometown of Melbourne, Murphy will get his second crack at Alexander and the cruiserweight title. This may be the best opportunity to remove the championship from Alexander, who has not lost in over a year, while creating a memorable moment with Murphy's win in the process.