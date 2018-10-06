WWE Super Showdown results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, 2018 highlights

WWE is bringing a pay-per-view to Australia for the first time since 2002 as the company presents WWE Super Showdown on Saturday, Oct. 6. While it is not only unusual for WWE to hold a PPV event on a Saturday, due to the time difference, the show will begin extremely early in the morning on the East Coast and across the United States. The 10-match card will kick into gear at 5 a.m. ET and air live worldwide on the WWE Network.

Among standout crossover names performing on the show are Triple H, The Undertaker, John Cena, Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins. Shawn Michaels and Kane will also be on the show standing in the corner of Triple H and Taker during their singles match, which is expected to find a spot in the main event. Elsewhere on the card are the likes of The Shield, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and New Day.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday morning updating this story with the latest results, analysis, grades and highlights from the show. Stick with us throughout the day as we will provide a full recap with grades after the show.

WWE Super Showdown matches

Triple H (w/ Shawn Michaels) vs. The Undertaker (w/ Kane)

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (No Disqualification, No Countout)

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz (No. 1 contendership for the WWE championship)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics

Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

WWE Super Showdown live results, highlights

WWE Super Showdown recap, grades

