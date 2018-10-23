WWE superstars flood Roman Reigns with support after leukemia battle revealed

This week's WWE Raw brought some shocking news right off the bat when Roman Reigns announced that he would be relinquishing the universal championship as he revealed his battle with leukemia. This isn't Reigns' first bout with the cancer, as he was initially diagnosed in 2008 -- then just 22 years old -- before quickly fighting it into remission. That initial battle wasn't previously known by many, so Reigns' announcement to kick off Raw this week was an unexpected development that left the pro wrestling world absolutely stunned.

After Reigns -- real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi -- addressed the crowd at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, support flooded in from a number of prominent wrestling names both past and present. There were thousands of well-wishes sent to the 33-year-old, who was joined by Shield brethren Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in an emotional gathering atop the ramp.

@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

♥️ THANKYOU, @WWERomanReigns. Praying for you and your family. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2018

Thank you Roman 🙌 my love and prayers go out to you and your family 💜 we are with you! — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 23, 2018

Good luck and here is to seeing you soon #BigDog @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/x04mcBQN6T — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) October 23, 2018

Strongest thoughts and wishes with @WWERomanReigns - no one stronger and no one more capable of beating this. #ThankYouRoman — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) October 23, 2018

Roman is one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the privilege to share a locker room with. We all knew he was the locker room leader and we all aspired to be like him. Come back stronger than ever my friend #ThankYouRoman @WWERomanReigns — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 23, 2018

If there's anyone that can beat this, it's @WWERomanReigns. Thank you for everything. @WWE — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) October 23, 2018

Sorry to hear about Roman. I know he’s gonna kick this things butt!! #Believedat — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) October 23, 2018

Sending my thoughts and prayers your way @WWERomanReigns ... Thank you and stay strong! 🙏🏻🙌🏼 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2018

My heart right now .... Prayers for @WWERomanReigns 😞🙏🏻 https://t.co/9sqk0KfFnP — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 23, 2018

About to board my flight to Newark and hearing news about my #GoodBrother and one of the hardest working, strongest brothers I know @WWERomanReigns , got a pit in my stomach.

My family throwing so many prayers at you..

Love you bro. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 23, 2018

Reigns' speech to open up this week's Raw was one of the most real and, well, raw moments you'll see in WWE. As he spoke to the crowd, he made sure to remind everyone of his real name, signifying that this a real fight that goes beyond the character he plays in the ring. He made the decision to address it at the top of Monday's show so that could use his platform to raise awareness for the disease.

But he also brought a bit of signature bravado and confidence while addressing the crowd, clarifying that "by no means is this a retirement speech." Even if you're not a Reigns fan, everyone has to be pulling for Anoa'i. And judging from the amount of support that flooded in in the wake of the news, he certainly won't be alone in the fight.