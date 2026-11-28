Survivor Series has been defined by two eras: the original event, which ran from 1987 to 2021, and the WarGames period. This year, those eras collide at Daikin Park in Houston.

WWE superstars might want to take tips from the Houston Rockets because teamwork is the name of the game. Three team-based matches are set for this year's show, including two WarGames matches and a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match. The match taking up the most time on WWE programming is the gang war between The Bloodline and 946. Roman Reigns and Royce Keys' factions will settle matters inside the massive WarGames cage.

The traditional format commonly features five superstars on each team. It's an elimination match in which all members of a team must be pinned, submitted, counted out or disqualified before a victor is crowned. The format returns to its namesake event for the first time in five years, pitting Team USA vs. Team Mexico. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes captains Team USA, with CM Punk, Je'Von Evans and LA Knight as his first recruits. Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio counters with the Lucha Bros, Penta and Rey Fenix.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 predictions: Match card breakdown with expert picks in Houston Brent Brookhouse

In addition to the three Survivor Series matches, a world title match is scheduled. Liv Morgan will defend the women's world title against Becky Lynch, looking to put a capstone on their ongoing feud.

Plus, WWE legend The Rock is scheduled to make a return on Saturday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut. Many are speculating what it could mean, with many thinking he could factor in some way to the Bloodline saga.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Crown Jewel. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited, with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Survivor Series: WarGames matches

WarGames Match -- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa) vs. 946 (Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price): Raw has been a battle zone for the beef between The Bloodline and 946. The new group has been taking the fight to Reigns' family, generally getting the better of them. However, Fatu's return on Nov. 9 set the stage for a finale in the most appropriate environment.

Survivor Series Match -- Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Je'Von Evans, LA Knight and Seth Rollins) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano): Rhodes and Mysterio will captain their respective teams for Survivor Series. The match has largely been built on respect and national pride. Punk offered his services to Team USA, which Rhodes gladly welcomed. However, neither team wanted to take Dominik Mysterio. Newly-minted world tag team champions Penta and Evans were put into an awkward situation after accepting invitations to represent their respective countries. Fortunately for Penta, he has a familiar face in his corner, his brother, Fenix. The drama intensified with with Rhodes' final pick for Team USA, which was a returning Seth Rollins and that infuriated Punk and Punk remains distrustful of his old rival.

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch: Lynch wants a "fair fight" for the women's world championship. Morgan reclaimed the title at Money in the Bank in a triple threat match involving Lynch, though Lynch wasn't pinned. They subsequently wrestled for the title on Raw. Lynch won by disqualification, meaning the title didn't change hands. Lynch has a reasonable claim to the title and plans to settle the matter in Houston.

WarGames Match -- Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jane, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid) and The Baddies (Jade Cargill and Michin): This match has been brewing for months. Flair and Bliss have had their issues with Fatal Influence and The Baddies at various points in 2026. Over time, superstars like Paxley and Bayley were also folded in. Once Vaquer joined the fray, Flair threw out the WarGames challenge.