WWE Survivor Series 2017: Matches, card, date, location, rumors, start time

The final major WWE pay-per-view of 2017 will go down live on Sunday, Nov. 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The multi-brand event will not feature a match for either of the company's major championships as those title holders are expected to go head-to-head in one of the main events.

WWE has four weeks to build this card, which does not have a single official match at this time. It also remains to be seen how plans have changed after a viral infection spread in the Raw locker room and forced some major changes to the last PPV.

Survivor Series will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the event itself starts at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be covering Survivor Series live, so be sure to join us on Nov. 19.

2017 WWE Survivor Series matches

Raw SmackDown Brock Lesnar (universal champion) Jinder Mahal (WWE champion) Alexa Bliss (women's champion) Natalya (women's champion) The Miz (IC champion) Baron Corbin (U.S. champion) Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (tag team champs) The Usos (tag team champs) Men's team (TBD) Men's team (TBD) Women's team (TBD) Women's team (TBD)

The following matches are projected based on current storylines.

Kalisto, Akira Tozawa, Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Gran Metalik vs. Enzo Amore, Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, Noam Dar, Tony Nese (Survivor Series): Truth be told, I don't know whether it will be 5-7 on each team, but there will obviously be a cruiserweight elimination match even though one was not announced Monday.