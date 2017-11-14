WWE Survivor Series 2017: Matches, card, date, location, start time, rumors

The final major WWE pay-per-view of 2017 will go down live on Sunday, Nov. 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The multi-brand event will not feature a match for any of the company's major championships as those title holders are going head-to-head in brand vs. brand matches.

WWE has now seemingly built this card in full, and it has certainly come together over the last few weeks. Survivor Series will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the event itself starts at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be covering Survivor Series live, so be sure to join us on Nov. 19.

2017 WWE Survivor Series matches