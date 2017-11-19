WWE Survivor Series 2017: Matches, card, start time, date, location, rumors
Here's everything you need to know ahead of 2017 WWE Survivor Series
The final major WWE pay-per-view of 2017 will go down live on Sunday, Nov. 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The multi-brand event will not feature a match for any of the company's major championships as those title holders are going head-to-head in brand vs. brand matches.
WWE has now built this card in full, and it has certainly come together over the last few weeks. Survivor Series will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the event itself starts at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be covering Survivor Series live, so be sure to join us on Nov. 19.
2017 WWE Survivor Series matches
|Category
|Raw
|SmackDown
|World champs
Brock Lesnar (universal)
AJ Styles (WWE)
|
|The Shield
|The New Day
|Women's champs
Alexa Bliss
Charlotte Flair
|Midcard champs
The Miz (intercontinental)
Baron Corbin (United States)
|Tag team champs
|The Bar
|The Usos
|Men's SS Elim.
Kurt Angle (c), Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe
Shane McMahon (c), John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode
|Women's SS Elim.
|Alicia Fox (c), Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley
|Becky Lynch (c), Naomi, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya
KICKOFF SHOW
Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto
(c) = Captain | All Raw vs. SD bouts are non-title matches
-
2017 WWE Survivor Series live stream
Here is every way you can watch find WWE Survivor Series streaming online Sunday night
-
