WWE Survivor Series 2017: Matches, card, start time, date, location, rumors

The final major WWE pay-per-view of 2017 will go down live on Sunday, Nov. 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The multi-brand event will not feature a match for any of the company's major championships as those title holders are going head-to-head in brand vs. brand matches.

WWE has now built this card in full, and it has certainly come together over the last few weeks. Survivor Series will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the event itself starts at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be covering Survivor Series live, so be sure to join us on Nov. 19.

2017 WWE Survivor Series matches