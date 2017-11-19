WWE Survivor Series 2017: Matches, card, start time, date, location, rumors

Here's everything you need to know ahead of 2017 WWE Survivor Series

The final major WWE pay-per-view of 2017 will go down live on Sunday, Nov. 19 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The multi-brand event will not feature a match for any of the company's major championships as those title holders are going head-to-head in brand vs. brand matches.

WWE has now built this card in full, and it has certainly come together over the last few weeks. Survivor Series will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the event itself starts at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be covering Survivor Series live, so be sure to join us on Nov. 19.

2017 WWE Survivor Series matches

CategoryRawSmackDown
World champs

Brock Lesnar (universal)

AJ Styles (WWE)


The Shield The New Day
Women's champs

Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair

Midcard champs

The Miz (intercontinental)

Baron Corbin (United States)

Tag team champs The Bar The Usos
Men's SS Elim.

Kurt Angle (c), Triple H, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe

Shane McMahon (c), John Cena, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode

Women's SS Elim. Alicia Fox (c), Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley Becky Lynch (c), Naomi, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Natalya

KICKOFF SHOW

Cruiserweight Championship: Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Breezango
Matt Hardy vs. Elias

(c) = Captain | All Raw vs. SD bouts are non-title matches

CBS Sports Staff

Adam Silverstein joined CBS Sports in 2014 as college football and golf editor. He also helps lead pro wrestling, boxing and mixed martial arts coverage. Adam still maintains that Tim Tebow could have... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories