WWE Survivor Series 2017 predictions, expert picks, matches, card

The 30th edition of Survivor Series is set to be a star-studded show with a stacked card and plenty of potentially explosive storylines. WWE will present one of its four biggest pay-per-views of the year live from the Toyota Center in Houston on Sunday night. The massive card will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show one hour earlier on WWE Network.

CBS Sports will be covering 2017 WWE Survivor Series live during the show with analysis, grades, highlights and more. Make sure you join us on Sunday. For now, keep it locked here for our slate of Survivor Series predictions.

Big fan of WWE? Be sure to subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know each week.

2017 WWE Survivor Series predictions

Cruiserweight Championship -- Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto (Kickoff Show)

BC: Whatever juice Amore's inclusion within the cruiserweight division originally created has slowly dissipated since transitioning to his current feud with Kalisto. The only positive from this feud so far has been Drew Gulak's comedic growth on the microphone since being paired with Amore. While no one has defended the potential and simplistic watchability of 205 Live more than me in the year-plus since WWE reintroduced cruiserweights, even I'm completely bored. We already knew coming in that Kalisto can't talk and Amore can't wrestle but they've done a poor job complementing each other. Look for Amore's cheating ways to continue in order to retain. Pick: Amore retains the title

AS: End the show. End the division. Integrate the few notable cruiserweights into the primary roster. This is boring and repetitive, and I have zero interest in it. Amore will likely come out on top because Kalisto is a non-starter as a singles title-carrier for any extended period of time. Pick: Amore retains the title

The Miz (Raw, IC champ) vs. Baron Corbin (SD, U.S. champ)

AS: It's unlikely that we get superior match quality from this one, but I've been a fan of the build to this match particularly as Corbin has done some of his best promo work over the last few weeks. Unfortunately, it's all happened via his Twitter account. But as good as Corbin's performed, The Miz has been even better both on his Twitter promos and live during Raw. Though Corbin would gain a lot if he could take down The Miz clean -- and The Miz can rebound for any loss by talking his way out of it -- I just don't see it happening. Pick: The Miz wins

BC: One can certainly credit both for the hot-fire promos exchanged via social media. But not seeing them together throughout this build has failed to create large expectations. This also doesn't have much potential to be an in-ring classic. Corbin could benefit much more from the rub, making it a good bet that he goes over. What will be interesting to see is whether this one ends up being the popcorn match to provide the live crowd a break before the main event or whether this is positioned as the opening match in a showcase spot. Don't bet on the latter. Pick: Corbin wins

Survivor Series -- Alicia Fox, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax & Bayley (Raw) vs. Becky Lynch, Carmella, Naomi, Tamina Snuka & TBA (SD)

BC: Despite the star power involved, there is little to no buzz for this one and potential for popcorn match placement because of that. One can certainly give Fox credit for overachieving in her role as team captain and providing some small comedic victories here and there. But even the pair of brawls between opposing sides during this "under siege" storyline hasn't done enough to make viewers believe there's really all that much at stake. On paper, the Raw roster holds a distinct edge in talent. Hopefully WWE will use this match as an opportunity to further showcase just how unique a talent Asuka really is. Pick: Team Raw wins

AS: See above. This match should end with Asuka and Lynch trading submission finishers until Lynch eventually taps to the Asuka Lock. In fact, I would have no qualms with Asuka tapping out all five SmackDown competitors and flexing her might as the No. 1 contender on Raw. Her time on the main roster has been fine thus far, but WWE needs to establish her as dominant -- and fast. Pick: Team Raw wins

Sheamus & Cesaro (Raw tag team champs) vs. The Usos (SD tag team champs)

AS: I'm not expecting SmackDown to have a huge night overall, but this is one match where it should go over. The Usos have been established as the best tag team in WWE, while Sheamus & Cesaro have been tremendous together since Mick Foley linked them up. While Shield-New Day is an obvious "match of the year" candidate before it even begins, this one may sneak into the conversation as well. Don't get up during this one. Pick: The Usos win

BC: The late title swap removed a ton of star power from this match with the exit of Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. Because of that, it's easy to overlook this one on such a star-studded card. But even if the pair of tag team champions aren't given a full 20 minutes to work, this one still has potential to steal the show. Both teams have taken part in a series of incredible pay-per-view matches on their respective brands in recent months. Expect this one to be no different. Also expect The Usos sneaky babyface turn, which has worked well, to continue. Pick: The Usos win

Alexa Bliss (Raw women's champ) vs. Charlotte Flair (SD women's champ)

BC: Flair's dramatic title victory on Tuesday over Natalya, which included a surprise return to WWE television from her father, Ric Flair, provided this card with yet another big-name addition in the final stages of the build. It remains to be seen whether that's a good thing in this case. While Flair-Bliss is a much more attractive and star-studded pairing, it's almost too good of a match to roll out as a one-off with no build. This is a borderline WrestleMania match when you consider how strong Bliss has been booked over the past year. The best-case scenario, outside of a good match, is to see if any big seeds are planted for a future program down the road. To do so, we will need heat and for the heel to go over. Pick: Bliss wins

AS: Bliss has held a title nearly two-thirds of her run on the main roster, and she's faced little adversity during that run. Flair is a different animal as she is Bliss' superior in nearly every way -- perhaps except extemporaneously on the microphone. If Flair is indeed being setup to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34 -- either one-on-one or four-on-four in a Four Horsewomen showdown -- she needs to look strong. A loss here just days after she won the title would take her push in the wrong direction. Pick: Flair wins

Survivor Series -- Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe & Triple H (Raw) vs. Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode & John Cena (SD)

AS: The build to this match has leaned heavily on SmackDown being the dominant and more intelligent brand. But if you actually look at the teams as they are assembled, it seems obvious that the sole survivor is on Raw. Four of Raw's five competitors could be that man (all but Angle), whereas only Nakamura or Cena would make sense on the SmackDown side. The one caveat here is the potential intervention of Kane, who may well have spent the last week under the mat after being slammed through it by Strowman. If he takes out Strowman and helps McMahon -- and if Jason Jordan heading to the ring somehow distracts Team Raw -- suddenly the Blue Brand might have an advantage. Then again, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may get involved on the other end with McMahon and Co., giving Raw a major upper hand. In the end, I just don't see how Raw doesn't come out on top. Pick: Team Raw wins

BC: If you're looking for recent evidence that a modern traditional Survivor Series match can be anything but a nostalgic cluster, look back at last year's "red vs. blue" showdown -- a 52-minute classic that balanced more storylines than a Royal Rumble. This year has just as much star power but even more potential for big things to spin off from on the road to WrestleMania 34. How will Angle and Triple H co-exist on the same team after the beatdown given to Angle's son Jordan on Monday? What will it look like the first time McMahon and his brother-in-law Triple H stare down in the center of the ring? Just as important as those two storylines is this: Why are Owens and Zayn, arguably the two most important members of SmackDown over the past month, not involved in any of Sunday's matches? Look for both top heels to play a part in this match, possibly to cost their own team, and further escalate their feud with McMahon. Pick: Team Raw wins

The Shield (Raw) vs. The New Day (SD)

BC: Match of the year alert! Let's consider this match a gift for WWE fans and one that has almost unlimited potential to deliver big. But looking past the obvious glitz and glamour of star power and the in-ring chemistry that's expected, there's equal room for some creative storyline development here. The New Day has already planted tiny seeds in promos about The Shield's history of disharmony among brothers. Will this match be the beginning of tiny cracks developing in The Shield's foundation? Keep a watchful eye on whether that storyline plays a hand in the finish. Pick: The New Day win

AS: It's way too early for The Shield to begin breaking up. This is literally their second match together since reforming. The New Day can easily overcome a loss to a trio of former world champions, whereas The Shield likely needs another 1-2 months of working together to get Reigns properly over heading into WrestleMania 34. As BC said, this is a legitimate match of the year contender; it should be incredible. Look for the Shield split -- whether amicable or a Dean Ambrose heel turn -- to come closer to Royal Rumble. Pick: The Shield wins

Brock Lesnar (Raw, universal champ) vs. AJ Styles (SD, WWE champ)

AS: WWE did a great job turning around this Survivor Series card with three title changes in the last two weeks. This is obviously the best of them all as it allows us to get the Styles-Lesnar match we have always wanted. But if you're looking for a clean finish ala the Styles-Balor match last month ... you may be disappointed. If someone does go over clean, it's obviously going to be Lesnar. More likely is that Jinder Mahal and/or the Singh Brothers interfere in some way. In fact, if I'm going to give a full prediction, I think they cost Lesnar the match, Lesnar and Styles team up to clear the ring and then Lesnar hits Styles with the F5 to end the show. It would be strange to me if the WWE champion of the last five months was not on this show whatsoever. Pick: Styles wins (via disqualification)

BC: Dream match. That's the only way to adequately describe this. Of all the last-minute gifts given to fans during the buildup to Survivor Series, this one could be the best. Just the prospect of seeing Styles, the best worker on the WWE roster, play small man opposite Lesnar's power moves and sell like crazy makes for incredibly strong chemistry. It's not out of the question that Styles gives Lesnar his best WWE match in this setting. The storyline in this case likely won't play a part since this is being presented as exactly what it is: a one-off or all-star game type match. Predicting a winner comes down to whether you believe WWE is still on course for a Lesnar-Reigns match at WrestleMania 34. Recent booking has seemed to support that idea. If so, expect Lesnar to win. But there are many ways to still present a match-of-the-year contender in the process, even if a schmoz finish is needed. Pick: Lesnar wins

Totals

BC: 4-3 Raw wins

AS: 4-3 Raw wins