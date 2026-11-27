One of WWE's "big four" events returns on Saturday when Survivor Series lands in Houston. While the event originally featured five-on-five elimination tag team matches, recent years have seen the event anchored by WarGames matches. Saturday's event features both of those iconic matches.

There are two WarGames matches set for the event, one featuring men and the other featuring women. There is also a five-on-five tag team match set between Team USA and Team Mexico, for those craving that old school Survivor Series feel.

In addition to those matches, Liv Morgan is set to put the women's world championship on the line against multi-time former world champion Becky Lynch.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 card: Complete list of matches and participants set for Houston Shakiel Mahjouri

As with every big WWE event, the CBS Sports wrestling experts sat down to predict how the action will play out. Check out the predictions ahead of the event, which begins at 6 p.m. and streams live on ESPN Unlimited.

WarGames Match -- The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu) vs. The 946 (Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana & Lucien Price)

The story between The Bloodline and The 946 has always felt like WWE's way of filling time for some of its top stars (primarily Reigns) before the Royal Rumble and the start of WrestleMania Season. There's still a bit more time to kill to get there, and rather than an awkward transition between now and the Rumble, it makes sense to carry the story forward from Saturday. The easiest way to do that -- and to get to Reigns vs. Keys -- is for The 946 to get the win at Survivor Series. It's rare to see Reigns take a loss, but that's exactly why it should happen inside WarGames. Pick: The 946 wins -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

WarGames Match -- Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley & Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Jade Cargill & Michin

There isn't enough narrative meat on the bone here to identify a meaningful winner. Vaquer's return is the difference maker. "La Primera" is the participant most poised to carry WWE forward. It seems unlikely that writers would undercut the momentum of her return by having her lose. It's as simple as that, and it really speaks to WWE's need to interject more thoughtful storylines into SmackDown's women's division. Pick: Flair, Vaquer, Bliss, Paxley & Bayly win -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Survivor Series Tag Match -- Team USA (Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je'Von Evans & Seth Rollins) vs. Team Mexico (Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, Penta, Rey Fenix)

Upon the match's announcement, I was convinced Team USA would win. They simply had more star power available. However, the lineups have me suspicious. Rhodes and Punk have been far too buddy-buddy in the lead-up to Survivor Series. They've shouldered almost the entire narrative load. To complicate matters further, it's heavily implied that Rhodes has drafted Seth Rollins, Punk's nemesis, as their final team member. It has all the makings for an implosion that can send Punk, Rhodes and Rollins into a new feud. The in-fighting gives Team Mexico enough of a handicap to score a convincing win. It's the best-case outcome that makes Team USA look strong in defeat, draws attention towards AAA -- arguably TKO's most critically acclaimed property -- and continues elevating promising talent like Penta and Rey Fenix. Pick: Team Mexico wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch

It feels as though Morgan as champion has gotten incredibly stale, but WWE has recently hot-potatoed the belt more than they do with most world titles these days by giving Vaquer a brief run with the belt seemingly just to give her a hometown win in Chile, before it went right back to Morgan. For that reason alone, it feels like Morgan holds onto the belt and starts preparing for a big storyline -- likely with Roxanne Perez -- as she prepares for big matches at Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Pick: Liv Morgan retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)