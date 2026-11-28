The Bloodline and The 946 settle their differences in the ultimate battleground. An enormous steel cage, wrapped around two rings, will confine the two factions at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday.

Monday Night Raw has become anarchy. Roman Reigns' and Royce Keys' factions are in constant conflict, creating a combustible and unpredictable situation. Once Jacob Fatu returned to the fold, Reigns had the numbers to challenge The 946 to a WarGames match.

Before Survivor Series adopted the WarGames branding, it was called "Survivor Series." The titular match was a five-on-five elimination tag team match. This year, WWE fans are treated to both versions. The traditional match format returns to Survivor Series for the first time in five years. Cody Rhodes captains Team USA against Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will be presented live on Saturday from the Daikin Park in Houston. It is set to begin at 6 p.m., with a kickoff show starting two hours earlier at 4 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited. CBS Sports will be with you the whole way through the event, providing updates and highlights as the action goes down in the live blog below. Be sure to check out our preview and predictions for each match before the show gets underway.

2026 Survivor Series: WarGames match card