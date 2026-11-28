The past and present collide at this year's Survivor Series: WarGames. The Bloodline and The 946 settle their differences inside WarGames, but this year's show also hosts its first traditional Survivor Series match since 2022.

The Bloodline has a huge experience edge over The 946 in Saturday's WarGames match. Some combination of The Anoa'i family has been featured in every WarGames match at Survivor Series. The one exception was 2023, which still featured Jey Uso. What The 946 lack in exposure, they make up for with a ruggedness perfectly suited for the impending cage match.

There's also a women's WarGames match this year. Charlotte Flair and Jade Cargill have been feuding for a very long time. Their issues have bled into feuds involving almost the entire SmackDown women's division. After Stephanie Vaquer's surprise return, Flair laid out the challenge for WarGames.

The traditional Survivor Series format also returns after a five-year absence. Cody Rhodes, whose father Dusty Rhodes invented WarGames, captains Team USA in an old-school five-on-five elimination tag team match. His team goes up against fellow former world champion Rey Mysterio, who anchors Team Mexico. Both sides have star power. Team USA features CM Punk and Seth Rollins, who will have to somehow coexist. Meanwhile, real-life brothers Penta and Rey Fenix reunite under Mysterio's stewardship while El Grande Americano returns to WWE.

WWE Survivor Series 2026 predictions: Match card breakdown with expert picks in Houston Brent Brookhouse

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Location: Daikin Park -- Houston

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Watch live: Network

Watch ESPN Unlimited live with Fubo if your subscription includes ESPN2 to watch the first hour on Saturday. ESPN Unlimited access is free if you log into the ESPN app with your Fubo credentials.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match card